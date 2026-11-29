British American Tobacco (BAT) is set to sell a 6.3 per cent stake in ITC Hotels via a block deal for $246 million (₹2,288 crore), as the shareholder looks to fully exit the Indian hotel major.

According to details of the term sheet reviewed by Business Standard, the offer floor price is ₹175, a discount of 5.2 per cent to its closing price on NSE on Friday, with Jefferies India as the sole bookrunner. Queries to BAT and ITC Hotels did not elicit a response till the time of going to press.

BAT has previously stated that it does not intend to be a long-term shareholder in the hotels business in India, and that it will sell its holding by 2026, but will aim to get maximum shareholder value. BAT became a shareholder in ITC Hotels following the demerger of ITC and ITC Hotels in January 2025. The company sold 9 per cent in December last year for over ₹3,800 crore, lowering its stake from 15.3 per cent in ITC Hotels to 6.3 per cent.

ITC Hotels is amongst India’s leading hospitality companies with a market capitalisation of ₹38,500 crore. The company recorded a net profit of ₹202.65 crore for the July-September quarter of 2026-27, up nearly 52 per cent year-on-year, while revenues were up 25.6 per cent to ₹1,054.14 crore.