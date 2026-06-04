Bata's earnings outlook remains uncertain despite Q4 sales improvement

The cautious stance comes against the backdrop of a prolonged stock underperformance. Bata India shares have fallen 46 per cent over the past year, compared with a 5 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

The company reported revenue growth of 5 per cent, above consensus estimates, aided by a 2.8 per cent increase in volumes. According to management, growth momentum improved for the second consecutive quarter, driven by a broad-based improvement across channels and categories. Demand trends also improved sequentially, with the value segment stabilising and premium brands continuing to outperform.

Suket Kothari of Nirmal Bang Research said the sub-₹1,000 segment, which had remained subdued for the past three to four years, showed signs of a recovery during the quarter. The category grew 5 per cent year-on-year and accounted for 35-40 per cent of revenue. Even so, the brokerage has cut its FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates and maintains a “hold” rating on the stock.

Despite multiple initiatives undertaken over the past one to two years, there have been no positive signs in revenue growth and profitability, the analyst said.

The company’s retail inventory strategy, known as zero-based merchandising (ZBM), has now been scaled up to 550 stores. These outlets generated sales that were 5 per cent higher than the rest of the network. Although ZBM stores accounted for about half of the company-owned and operated network, they contributed more than 70 per cent of revenue, reflecting their superior productivity.

Despite the stronger-than-expected revenue performance, margins remained under pressure. JM Financial Research noted that Bata India’s modest volume growth lagged peers, many of whom reported early double-digit volume growth, reflecting continued market-share pressures.

Gross margin contracted by 240 basis points in the March quarter, to 56.4 per cent. Combined with a 100 basis-point increase in other expenses, primarily higher advertising spend, this weighed on operating profitability, with operating margin declining 130 basis points to 20.9 per cent. The impact was partly offset by a 210 basis-point reduction in employee costs.

Analysts led by Gaurav Jogani of JM Financial Research said weak volume growth resulted in negative operating leverage, while gross margins were also affected by a higher share of franchise stores in the sales mix. The brokerage retains a reduce rating on the stock.