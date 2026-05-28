Battle of Indian carmakers heats up as JSW Motors plans Diwali debut

The segment that the company is eyeing is at the top end: Its first offering, with a price tag of ₹35 lakh plus, is an expected rebadged Jetour T2 from Chery Motors of China, followed by another model at ₹18-20 lakh.

It expects to come out with two to three more models in the first year. And the eventual plan is to bring in 15 vehicles across different NEV powertrains catering to different consumer segments in a four-year time frame. Currently Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra control over 65 per cent of the battery electric car market in the country where 165,000 electric cars were sold in 2025.

The JSW cars will roll out from a 300-acre assembly plant in Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad) in Maharashtra. With an initial capacity of 60 cars per hour (an annual capacity of 500,000 cars), the plant will be ready by November. The new brand of JSW will be showcased during Diwali.

The capacity of the plant can be ramped up to 1 million. It has also taken land for building the suppliers ecosystem.

Speaking to Business Standard, Ranjan Nayak, chief executive officer (CEO) of JSW Motors, said: “We will be selling the vehicles with our own brand, which will be launched on Diwali. We plan to start bookings in November and give delivery of the vehicles either at the end of December or by January beginning. The plant where construction is on will be ready by November-December. We will launch 15 models in four years and around one new model every three months.”

Nayak said the Indian market is moving towards premiumisation and JSW wants to be present in every price segment. “Premiumisation is the future and it is not far as GDP goes up, so we have to be ready for that. The number one player in the country sells at an average of ₹7-8 lakh and this will shift rapidly. So we will be present in multiple segments - ₹10-12 lakh, ₹15 lakh, ₹25 lakh, ₹30 lakh plus across multiple powertrains and offer multiple choices.”

JSW Motors’ strategy is not to build a new product bottoms up — rather it is to access relevant technology from China which and localise it as much as possible. The JSW group is not new to the passenger cars business. It already has a 51 per cent stake in JSW MG Motors, its joint venture with China’s SAIC Motor. It also plans to sell petrol cars and to increase its stake in JSW MG Motors, the third largest electric vehicle player in the country.

The model is simple — it has gone for a tie-up with China’s largest passenger car exporter, Chery, to access and localise their products. The strategy is to tie up with companies in multiple such arrangements to bring in technology and localise it in India.

Big plans