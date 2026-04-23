BCCL offers up to 10% discount to power plants for higher coal offtake

The scheme, applicable to all power producers under fuel supply agreements (FSA), including the flexi linkage mechanism, ties incentives to the quantum of coal lifted against the quarterly contracted quantity.

Under the revised structure, consumers lifting coal between 120 per cent and 140 per cent of their contracted quantity will receive a 5 per cent cash discount on incremental volumes beyond 100 per cent. For offtake exceeding 140 per cent, the discount rises to 10 per cent on additional quantities.

At the same time, BCCL has capped the applicability of the performance incentive (PI), stating that it will not apply to quantities beyond 90 per cent of the contracted quantity in higher offtake slabs. For offtake below 120 per cent, no cash discount will be offered, and PI will continue only on raw coal as per existing FSA norms.

The move is aimed at incentivising higher coal lifting, improving evacuation through rail and other modes, and providing cost relief to power producers. It also comes as the government seeks to ensure stable fuel supply and support electricity generation amid evolving global energy supply challenges.

The discounts will be applicable on raw coking coal and washed power coal, subject to quality confirmation, and will be issued through credit notes for adjustment against future supplies.