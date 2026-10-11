Bellona Hospitality eyes 100 restaurants, ₹650 crore revenue by FY30

Bellona Hospitality, the food and beverage arm of Phoenix Mills Ltd, is targeting Rs 600-650 crore revenue by 2029-30, driven by its portfolio expansion to 100 restaurants across its brands, a top company executive said.

Bellona Hospitality, which operates 32 restaurants across five cities under five brands, reported around ₹150 crore revenue in FY26, its Managing Director Prashant Issar told PTI.

The company operates a portfolio of six brands - Ishaara, Dobaara, Cha Hongkong Eating House, Eight, Allora Milano and Legume - across Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Lucknow.

For this expansion, Issar said the company has set a capex of ₹100 crore, which will be raised through internal accruals.

This expansion will mainly be within the five cities where the company's brands are present, besides in places where there are Phoenix Malls.

"There is significant scope for expansion in the five cities where we are currently present. We plan to add another 20-30 outlets across these cities, where our existing infrastructure will make expansion easier and more seamless. We will then look at other major markets, including Hyderabad and Delhi-NCR. We will also expand our presence in upcoming Phoenix malls in cities such as Kolkata and Indore," he said.

However, the company will consider expansion if the right opportunity and site arise, he added.

"So, basically, we will explore high footfall destinations like tourist hubs or commercial hubs going forward," he added.

Issar said the bulk of this expansion phase will involve our brands Cha, Ishara and Eight.

On overseas plans, he said the company is currently focusing on India as there are enough opportunities.

"A few years back, the Middle East seemed attractive; however, now it is not doing very well owing to the current circumstances. So, now our focus will only be on India," he added.