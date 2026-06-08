BEML bets on India's rail, defence boom, targets ₹31,000 cr orders

By Abhishek Shanker and Rajesh Kumar Singh

India’s BEML Ltd. is targeting an order book of more than ₹31,000 crore ($3.3 billion) this fiscal year, as the state-run manufacturer pushes ahead with expansion in rail, high-speed trains, and defence systems.

The company sees a potential of ₹40,000 crore in new projects being approved in the year ending March, and aims to secure more than a third of that, roughly doubling its current ₹16,600 crore pipeline, Chairman and Managing Director Shantanu Roy said in an interview. Rail and metro projects would account for about 70 per cent of the order book — up from about 65 per cent at present — and defence may contribute 20 per cent.

The state-owned earthmoving equipment, railway rakes, and wagon maker expects diversification across defence and mining businesses to support growth, while uncertainty arising from global conflicts and supply-chain disruptions remains the biggest challenge. “The best risk mitigation strategy is to remain diversified,” he said.

The Bengaluru-based company is also betting on a series of long-term growth initiatives, including indigenous high-speed trains, tunnel-boring machines, new-generation engines for combat vehicles, maritime ships, and participation in India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft fighter jet program.