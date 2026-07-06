BEML ramps up R&D spending by 150% to drive indigenous innovation

According to BEML’s 2025-26 (FY26) financial results, it invested a record ₹251 crore in research and development (R&D), a 150 per cent increase over the previous year. R&D expenditure rose to 6.25 per cent of revenue from 2.57 per cent in FY25. Chairman & Managing Director Shantanu Roy said BEML plans to maintain R&D spending at around 6-7 per cent of revenue over the next five years as it builds indigenous technology capabilities.

BEML reported its highest-ever annual revenue of ₹4,351 crore in FY26, an 8.16 per cent year-on-year increase, along with a record value of production of ₹4,239 crore and capital expenditure of ₹379 crore, including ₹191 crore of capital work-in-progress.

“We have created four layers of R&D,” Roy said, adding that the restructuring is aimed at supporting innovation across different time horizons rather than relying on a single engineering organisation. The first layer comprises engineering teams embedded across BEML’s 14 Strategic Business Units, focused on incremental improvements to existing products.

The second layer, Corporate Technology Planning and Alliance Management, identifies technology partners and builds collaborations for new product development.

The third layer, the Futuristic Product Innovation & Incubation Centre, focuses on developing entirely new product platforms. Roy cited the indigenous light armoured multipurpose vehicle, developed completely in-house and currently under trials, as one example. The centre is also driving development of future rail and defence platforms.

The fourth layer is the newly established Central Research Facility (CRF), dedicated to long-term “blue-sky” research. BEML has entered into a master research agreement with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and is setting up the CRF’s incubation centre at the Foundation for Science Innovation and Development (FSID). The company has stationed its own researchers at IISc to jointly work on technologies expected to become commercially relevant over the next five to 10 years.

The planned 35-40 indigenous products will emerge from this four-tier R&D architecture, with research spanning artificial intelligence, robotics and automation, advanced materials and composites, mechatronics, electronics, green technologies, alternate propulsion systems, advanced manufacturing, digital engineering and intelligent mobility solutions. Priority areas include AI-enabled autonomous vehicles, hydrogen-powered mobility, autonomous drone swarms, advanced drivetrains and futuristic amphibious platforms.

Roy said BEML’s indigenous B-28 high-speed train programme represents the first tangible outcome of its technology strategy. While the immediate project involves manufacturing prototype trainsets for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor, the broader objective is to develop India’s capability to design, integrate and validate complete high-speed trainsets rather than only assemble coaches.

These capabilities, the CMD said, would also position BEML for upcoming domestic rail opportunities. The company plans to bid in August for Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation’s tender for 2,856 air-conditioned suburban coaches, a project valued at around ₹30,000-35,000 crore, including long-term maintenance.

He said investments made for the high-speed rail programme would create a flexible manufacturing base capable of producing metro coaches, suburban trains and other rolling stock. “The first target is to develop the capability of designing, developing and manufacturing such a platform as a complete system,” Roy said.

He added that BEML is simultaneously developing an indigenous train control and management system (TCMS), along with capabilities in design validation, tooling, testing and systems integration. These capabilities would allow the company to integrate propulsion systems from multiple vendors while offering complete rolling-stock solutions.

The company expects localisation of key components to deepen as production volumes scale up with future high-speed rail corridors.

Roy said BEML is targeting around 30 per cent revenue growth in FY27, supported by a strong executable order book, and expects annual growth to moderate to 15-20 per cent over the medium term, subject to continued order inflows.

Amca bid may open new aerospace chapter for BEML

BEML is preparing to enter India's advanced military aviation ecosystem through the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (Amca) programme. The company is part of a consortium led by Bharat Forge, along with Data Patterns, competing to build prototype structures for India's fifth-generation stealth fighter.

Chairman & Managing Director Shantanu Roy said the project is strategically more important than its immediate revenue potential, because it will help BEML build long-term aerospace manufacturing capabilities. As part of the consortium, BEML is expected to contribute primarily to aircraft fuselage manufacturing, leveraging its growing expertise in precision engineering and system integration.