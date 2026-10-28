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Best Western Hotels & Resorts brings 4,000-plus hotels under WorldHotels

The hospitality group plans to consolidate 18 brands across 100 countries under WorldHotels, while retaining individual hotel identities and expanding its presence in India

bwh hotel

BWH Hotels plans to consolidate its global portfolio of more than 4,000 hotels under the WorldHotels master brand (Photo: Company's website)

Hemlata Samant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2026 | 6:05 AM IST

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US-headquartered hospitality group BWH Hotels on Wednesday announced plans to consolidate its global portfolio of more than 4,000 hotels across 100 countries under WorldHotels as its new global master brand.
 
The shift would bring together 18 brands, loyalty programmes and digital platforms under a unified identity, while allowing individual hotels to retain their existing names and brand identities, with the larger aim of strengthening brand visibility, simplifying guest access and expanding reach. The move comes after consumer research indicated that travellers were familiar with only part of the company’s portfolio, spanning luxury, boutique, upscale, extended-stay and economy accommodation.
 
Commenting on the move, Larry Cuculic, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of WorldHotels, said, “We have a hotel for practically every type of trip, but many travellers know only part of our portfolio.”
 
 
The hospitality group currently operates 34 hotels in the country and has another 26 properties in its development pipeline. This global consolidation is expected to improve the visibility of its hotels among international travellers and strengthen access to the group's distribution network.
 
“As India’s hospitality sector enters an exciting phase of growth, WorldHotels reflects our confidence in the country’s potential and our commitment to bringing global standards, wider international reach and distinctive hospitality experiences to the market, while preserving the individuality and local character that make Indian hospitality unique,” said Ranjan Bhattacharya, chairman, WorldHotels India and South Asia.

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In addition, the group is set to launch WorldHotels Rewards on January 5 next year and introduce a redesigned website and mobile application.
 
The group's independent properties, including both luxury and upscale properties, will be organised under the WorldHotels Collection, which comprises six brands, including WorldHotels Luxury, WorldHotels Elite, WorldHotels Distinctive, WorldHotels Crafted, WorldHotels Backdrop and WorldHotels Residences.
 
WorldHotels added that it is looking to expand its presence in India.
  

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Topics : hotels Hospitality industry Resorts in India

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First Published: Oct 28 2026 | 6:05 AM IST