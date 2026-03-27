Better cash recovery and track record kept Adani ahead in JAL race

The Allahabad Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has cleared Adani Enterprises’ resolution plan of around ₹15,000 crore for JAL, dismissing objections from Vedanta.

“If the IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code) were merely a ‘highest-bidder-wins’ formula, there would be no need for voting. The intent of the law, however, is resolution first, with recovery being incidental. Instead, the process is increasingly driven by recovery, with resolution treated as incidental,” said M S Sahoo, former head of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India and former distinguished professor at National Law University, Delhi.

Adani won the bid despite a lower net present value (difference between inflows now and future outflows) than Vedanta, but faster timelines and higher upfront repayment put it in the lead in the JAL race.

Other IBC experts concur with Sahoo. They say JAL is another example of banks increasingly becoming more recovery-focused under the IBC than resolution.

JAL entered the insolvency process on June 3 last year. The company’s assets span cement, construction, hospitality, and real estate, including marquee developments such as Jaypee Greens in Greater Noida, Jaypee Wish Town in Noida, and Jaypee International Sports City near the upcoming Jewar International Airport.

“While this may be legally sound under the doctrine of commercial wisdom, it does blur the lines between objective bidding and subjective preference. In high-stake insolvencies like JAL, such decisions risk creating a perception that process discipline can be secondary to promoter confidence, which, if left unchecked, could discourage aggressive bidding and weaken competitive tension in future CIRPs (corporate insolvency resolution plans),” said Sonam Chandwani, managing partner, KS Legal and Associates.

Six entities — Adani Enterprises, Dalmia Cement (Bharat), Jaypee Infratech, Jindal Power, PNC Infratech, and Vedanta — had submitted their bids for JAL.

Vedanta, led by Anil Agarwal, has challenged the March 17 order of the NCLT. The company previously characterised the approval as a commercial conspiracy and sought a fresh evaluation of its own bid.

It has approached the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), which, however, refused to stay the implementation of the resolution plan even as it agreed to examine Vedanta’s appeal.

The mining major has also alleged procedural lapses, stating it was neither given reasons for the rejection of its bid, nor allowed to clarify its proposal. It pointed to a revised offer submitted on November 8, 2025, when upfront cash was increased to around ₹6,563 crore and included an equity infusion of ₹800 crore, arguing that this should have been taken into account.

On the final evaluation matrix Adani scored 89.76, which was the highest among the five final bidders. The matrix accorded the highest value to upfront cash recovery to financial creditors and the net present value (NPV) of all the payments again to financial creditors, including an upfront payment of 35 per cent each.

Adani’s offer was preferred primarily because of its payment structure: an upfront payout of about ₹6,000 crore, with the remaining amount settled over two years.

Against admitted claims of roughly ₹5.44 trillion, the approved plan yields a recovery of around ₹15,343 crore, translating into a recovery rate of about 2.8 per cent for the creditors.

The NPV of the payments, including upfront payment, offered to all creditors other than financial creditors was only 5 per cent in this matrix. On both parameters concerning NPV payment, Vedanta scored higher than Adani.

Dalmia Bharat scored highest on the NPV of payments to operational and other creditors. In the total matrix, Dalmia Bharat was in second place and Vedanta was third.

The Adani group, however, also scored the highest on qualitative parameters such as the viability and reasonableness of financial projections as well as the ability to turn around stressed companies.

Some of the major acquisitions by Adani group companies via IBC auction include Mahan Energen for ₹4,250 crore and Korba Power for ₹4,100 crore — both by Adani Power. A consortium led by IDFC sold Karaikal Port to Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone for ₹1,485 crore in April 2023.

Adani Properties announced the acquisition of Aditya Estates for ₹265 crore in February 2020.

The land of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) was a crucial part of negotiations for the JAL deal, with sources saying that the bids for JAL hinged on the outcome of a legal dispute involving JAL’s 1,000-hectare Sports City project in Greater Noida.

The CoC had sought a commitment from resolution applicants on whether they would pay an extra amount to the lenders if the Yeida land issue was resolved in their favour.

The Adani group’s plan assured the creditors that the “Yeida Resolution Payouts” shall be made by the resolution applicant from its own sources without any deduction to any other stakeholders’ share, including the secured financial creditors.

“The decision ultimately rests on the commercial wisdom of the CoC, which evaluates not only the headline value but also the structure, certainty, and timing of recovery … The outcome reinforces that CIRP is not a traditional auction but a creditor-driven process where feasibility, execution capability, and the time value of money often outweigh purely higher financial offers,” said Atul Menon, partner, King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys.

What worked