At a time when India's leading hospital chains are expanding bed capacity and seeking higher revenue per occupied bed, the Bajaj Group is attempting to build a healthcare business with a different set of economics — one that relies less on hospitalisation and more on managing a patient's health over a lifetime.

Its healthcare venture, Bajaj Integrated Health System (BIHS), which unveiled its brand Nivara on Thursday, expects a substantial portion of its earnings to come from outside hospitals. All its doctors, including super-specialists, will be on its payroll without revenue-linked targets, while a proposed subscription-based managed care model seeks to align the interests of insurers, healthcare providers and patients.

“We believe that we are deriving profit from the lifetime value of that patient, or actually, the community,” Nirav Bajaj, managing director and chief executive officer of BIHS, told Business Standard. “Our intent is to keep you healthy and not benefit from when you are ailing,” he said.

The century-old conglomerate is committing ₹2,000-2,500 crore to its first integrated healthcare network in Pune, funded entirely from within the group, and aims to be present in more than 10 cities over the next 15 years. BIHS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jamnalal Sons Pvt Ltd, an unlisted Bajaj family holding company.

The group's healthcare investment is pegged at ₹6,000-7,000 crore over four to five years. Bajaj did not disclose an overall investment outlay for the national expansion.

Even the sequencing of investments reflects a departure from the conventional hospital-centric approach. BIHS will first establish a network of medical centres, home healthcare services and ambulatory centres — facilities offering day-care surgeries, chemotherapy, dialysis and advanced diagnostics without requiring overnight hospitalisation — before commissioning its 500-bed hospital.

“The hospital feeds the medical centres and the ambulatory centres, not the other way around,” Bajaj said.

BIHS plans to establish six to nine multispecialty medical centres, at least two day surgery centres, a hospital and home healthcare services across Pune, eventually employing around 2,000 people, including doctors, nurses and allied healthcare professionals.

Nivara's first medical centre, spread across 12,000 sq ft at Pune's Amanora township, will open next week with more than 20 in-house specialists, followed by a second centre in a couple of months. At least two day surgery centres are expected to become operational next year.

Construction of the hospital is expected to begin in 2027. BIHS acquired a five-acre plot within Pune Municipal Corporation limits around four months ago. By the time the hospital becomes operational, the company expects to have an established patient base and a network offering primary and specialist consultations, diagnostics, pharmacy, physiotherapy, home healthcare and day-care procedures.

BIHS expects to expand into multiple cities simultaneously after 2030, once it has established its Pune network. Bajaj said the company would evaluate both metros and non-metros based on their healthcare needs.

Acquisitions, too, are not ruled out, although the immediate priority is to establish BIHS's institutional culture across its different healthcare formats before integrating another organisation.

Changing the economics of healthcare

The commercial viability of the model will depend on BIHS's ability to generate sufficient earnings from services outside hospitals, where the nature and frequency of patient engagement would be different from those in a conventional hospital business. While the 500-bed hospital will account for a sizeable share of earnings, Bajaj expects the facilities outside it to make a substantial contribution. He declined to quantify the earnings mix, saying the company was still working with projections.

BIHS has set aggressive internal break-even targets, Bajaj said, without disclosing the timelines. He acknowledged, however, that the business could take somewhat longer to break even than conventional healthcare ventures, given the novelty of its model. While each facility will have its own unit economics, the company will assess profitability at an integrated healthcare system level.

“We build businesses for decades, not for a couple of years,” he said.

The model also departs from conventional practices in the way doctors are employed and incentivised. All doctors will be on the company's payroll, with their performance assessed on clinical outcomes, quality of care, patient experience and readmission rates, rather than revenue generation and patient conversion ratios. Consultations at Nivara will last a minimum of 10-12 minutes.

BIHS is also looking to reduce dependence on individual doctors by incorporating standardised treatment protocols and clinical pathways into its electronic medical records system. Its technology architecture comprises more than 80 applications connecting doctors, diagnostic laboratories, medical centres and patients. A single patient ID will allow medical records to be accessed across its network nationally.

Each patient will have a dedicated care team comprising a general physician, a nurse coach or nutritionist, and an emotional well-being coach or therapist, with specialists involved when required. The company also plans to offer allopathy, Ayurveda and homeopathy within its healthcare network.

Over the past few years, Bajaj and his team have studied around 35 healthcare institutions across North America, Europe and Asia. The advantage of entering healthcare through a greenfield venture, he said, was the ability to adopt global and domestic practices without the constraints of legacy systems.

Bringing insurers into the picture

A critical component of BIHS's business model will be managed care, under which patients will pay a monthly subscription for access to healthcare services, with an emphasis on preventive care, early diagnosis and continuous health management.

Initially, the subscription will cover outpatient services, including consultations, treatment of routine illnesses, health check-ups and specialist consultations. As its network expands, BIHS plans to extend the offering to cover the entire healthcare journey, including surgeries, under a monthly payment structure.

In India, where health insurance coverage remains largely centred on hospitalisation, financing outpatient and preventive care will be critical to the success of such a model.

Having insurance companies within the Bajaj Group gives BIHS an opportunity to develop such products. Bajaj said the group companies would, however, deal with each other at arm's length, and BIHS would also work with external insurers.

“Whether it is the right way or not, time will tell. But we believe that this is the way healthcare should be delivered and experienced in India,” Bajaj said.