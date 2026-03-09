Monday, March 09, 2026 | 08:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bhagwati Products leases 430,000 sq ft in Oppo's Noida manufacturing plant

Bhagwati Products leases 430,000 sq ft in Oppo's Noida manufacturing plant

Bhagwati Products has leased 430,000 sq ft in Oppo's Noida plant to expand smartphone output, marking another major industrial space deal amid strong demand in NCR's manufacturing hubs

Sanket Koul New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 8:37 PM IST

Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider Bhagwati Products Limited has leased around 430,000 square feet of space from Oppo India in Noida to ramp up its smartphone production in India.
 
According to transaction documents with Propstack, the electronics manufacturer will pay ₹1.04 crore as monthly rent for a chargeable area of 430,400 square feet. The lease agreement is applicable for approximately five years (58 months), with the rent escalating by 5 per cent after 24 months.
 
The company will be taking space on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd floors in Building F4 of Oppo’s mobile manufacturing unit in Noida’s Sector Ecotech 7.
 
 
The lease comes at a time when Oppo, a Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer, has been looking to secure an Indian partner to make smartphones locally. According to reports, while being the largest smartphone manufacturer in India, Oppo remains one of the last Chinese handset makers without any domestic manufacturing tie-up. Bhagwati Products, in a joint venture with Chinese manufacturing firm Huaqin, makes smartphones for multiple brands including Vivo, Oppo and others.
 
The deal comes amid continued demand for office and manufacturing space in India’s tier-I cities. Last week, analytics firm MetLife’s global capacity centre (GCC) leased 75,000 square feet of office space at Embassy Office Parks Real Estate Investment Trust’s (REIT’s) Oxygen Business Park in Sector 144, Noida.

Similarly, US technology major IBM leased around 230,000 square feet of office space in Tata Realty and Infrastructure’s Intellion Park in Gurugram.
 
Intellion Park itself has seen several high-profile deals over the last few months, with Zomato — Eternia Limited’s food services company — leasing over 270,000 square feet at the property.
 
Previously, US-based networking systems, services and software company Ciena had leased 135,000 square feet at Intellion Park, which also counts Google among its other occupiers.
 

Oppo India manufacturing smartphones

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 8:37 PM IST

