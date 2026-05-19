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Bharat Forge signed MoU to build marine gas turbine facility in Andhra

Bharat Forge will set up India's first private-sector marine gas turbine repair and overhaul facility in Andhra Pradesh's Defence Manufacturing Corridor

Bharat Forge signed MoU to build marine gas turbine facility in Andhra

Martand Mishra New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 4:43 PM IST

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India’s first private-sector marine gas turbine (MGT) repair, overhaul, and indigenous development facility will be established as Bharat Forge signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Andhra Pradesh on Monday, according to a company statement.
 
The facility, to be set up over nearly 80 acres within the Andhra Pradesh Defence Manufacturing Corridor, will be developed through Bharat Forge’s aerospace division and co-located with the Naval Dockyard, INS Eksila, and the Eastern Naval Command headquarters.
 

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Topics : Bharat Forge Andhra Pradesh Marine defence sector

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 4:43 PM IST

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