Bharat Petroleum appoints Trade Director Manoj Heda to lead Singapore unit

​India's state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp has ​appointed its international trade head, Manoj Heda to ‌lead its Singapore-based trading unit, company sources said.

Bharat Petroleum Global Energy Services (Singapore) Pte is expected to start operations in April with a staff of four, they said, adding that Manish Parikh will be the chief financial officer.

Amit Bilolikar and Vaibhav Gandhi will join as crude traders, they also said.

BPCL did not immediately ‌respond to a request for comment. The sources declined to be identified as the appointments have not been publicly announced.

Heda, who joined BPCL in 1999 as a senior manager for finance, has been an executive director for international trade ​and risk management since May 2023, according to his LinkedIn profile.

BPCL Chairman ‌Sanjay Khanna in January said that the new entity will help identify opportunities ​to ‌buy crude for BPCL and also expand the company's ‌presence in the trading of liquefied natural gas and refined fuels.

BPCL controls about 706,000 barrels ‌per day ​of crude ​capacity across three refineries and is looking to build a new refinery in the southern ‌Indian state ​of Andhra Pradesh.