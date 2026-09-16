BharatPe moves Delhi HC against Centrum, JBCG over Unity Bank warrants

BharatPe’s parent company, Resilient Innovations Private Limited, has moved the Delhi High Court against Centrum Financial Services Limited and JBCG Advisory Services Private Limited, alleging unauthorised transfers and the creation of encumbrances over warrants issued by Unity Small Finance Bank.

The petition has been filed under Section 9 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, seeking interim protection against the transfer, sale, marketing or creation of any security interest in Series 1 and Series 2 warrants without BharatPe’s prior written consent.

Resilient has also sought directions restraining Unity Bank from registering or giving effect to any transaction involving the disputed warrants.

Justice Tushar Rao Gedela issued notice on the petition on September 9. The respondents have been given two weeks to file their replies, while Resilient will have three days thereafter to file its rejoinder. The matter will next be heard on October 1.

The dispute relates to 190 crore warrants allotted to Centrum in November 2021. Centrum holds a 51 per cent stake in Unity Bank, with BharatPe holding the remaining 49 per cent.

BharatPe has claimed that it contributed around Rs 746 crore towards the repayment of depositors of the erstwhile Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC Bank) as part of the transaction that led to the establishment of Unity Bank.

According to the petition, JBCG transferred around 6.74 crore Series 1 warrants and 4 crore Series 2 warrants. BharatPe has further alleged that JBCG and Centrum created encumbrances over about 15 crore Series 1 warrants and 16.92 crore Series 2 warrants without obtaining its prior written approval.

One of the transactions cited by BharatPe concerns the alleged pledge of 8 crore Series 2 warrants by JBCG to Vistra ITCL (India) Limited, acting as trustee for UTI Alternatives. BharatPe has alleged that JBCG raised Rs 200 crore against the pledged warrants and subsequently transferred 4 crore warrants to UTI Alternatives’ schemes.