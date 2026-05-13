Bharti Airtel approves ₹28,200 cr share-swap to raise Airtel Africa stake

Under the terms of the transaction, Airtel will issue 146,761,335 shares to promoter group company Indian Continent Investment Limited (ICIL) on a preferential basis.

In the swap, ICIL will transfer a 16.3 per cent stake in UK-listed Airtel Africa Plc, leading to an increase in Bharti Airtel’s indirect stake in the Africa entity.

Airtel will issue shares at ₹1,923 apiece, a 9.5 per cent premium to the last closing price.

Airtel Africa shares will be acquired at an 11.6 per cent discount to their last closing price. Currently, Bharti Airtel, through its subsidiary Airtel Africa Mauritius Limited, holds about 62.73 per cent in Airtel Africa, and this transaction further consolidates its strategic control.

The company said the deal is cashless and leverage-neutral, meaning it does not involve any cash outflow or additional debt.

Post the share swap, ICIL’s stake in Bharti Airtel could rise to as much as 3.25 per cent from current levels of a little under 1 per cent, according to sources.

Separately, the board reappointed Sunil Bharti Mittal as chairman of Bharti Airtel for a further term of five years, from October 1, 2026, to September 30, 2031.