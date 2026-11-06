Bharti Airtel reclaims 2nd spot in mcap rankings, overtakes Jio Platforms

Bharti Airtel on Friday reclaimed the title of the country's second most valuable company by market valuation, overtaking Jio Platforms.

At market close, Bharti Airtel shares ended 1.66 per cent higher at Rs 2,096.25 on the BSE. During the day, the stock climbed 2.81 per cent to Rs 2,120.

However, the stock of Jio Platforms dipped 0.90 per cent to end at Rs 1,405.75. Intraday, it declined 2 per cent to Rs 1,390.

The market valuation of Bharti Airtel stood at Rs 13 trillion, while that of Jio Platforms was Rs 12.94 trillion.

Jio Platforms Ltd, the Reliance Industries-backed digital services company, on October 28 became the second most valuable Indian company by market valuation following an impressive debut on the Dalal Street.

Reliance Industries continues to remain the most valued domestic firm, with a market valuation of Rs 17,83,723.93 crore.

The top five order in the market capitalisation (mcap) ranking are -- Reliance Industries with a valuation of Rs 17,83,723.93 crore, Bharti Airtel Rs 13,08,165.03 crore, Jio Platforms Rs 12,94,559.51 crore, HDFC Bank Rs 12,14,530.78 crore and ICICI Bank Rs 11,26,722.63 crore..

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Thursday reported a 24 per cent increase in consolidated profit to Rs 10,710 crore in the second quarter ended September 2026, citing higher per-user revenue after a rejig in mobile phone tariffs.

The company had a profit of Rs 8,651 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.