Bharti Airtel's NBFC arm Airtel Money begins commercial operations

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday said its subsidiary, Airtel Money, has commenced commercial operations as a Type II non-deposit accepting non-banking financial company (NBFC-ND-ICC).

Airtel Money received its certificate of registration from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 13 February 2026. The group had earlier said the NBFC subsidiary would be capitalised with Rs 20,000 crore to be infused over the next few years. Airtel will contribute 70 per cent of the capital, while the promoter group, through Bharti Enterprises Ltd, will provide the remaining 30 per cent.