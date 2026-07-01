Wednesday, July 01, 2026 | 08:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Bharti Airtel's NBFC arm Airtel Money begins commercial operations

Bharti Airtel's NBFC arm Airtel Money begins commercial operations

Airtel Money, which received its RBI registration in February, has started operations as a non-deposit accepting NBFC, with Bharti Airtel planning phased capital infusion

bharti airtel

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 8:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday said its subsidiary, Airtel Money, has commenced commercial operations as a Type II non-deposit accepting non-banking financial company (NBFC-ND-ICC).
 
Airtel Money received its certificate of registration from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 13 February 2026. The group had earlier said the NBFC subsidiary would be capitalised with Rs 20,000 crore to be infused over the next few years. Airtel will contribute 70 per cent of the capital, while the promoter group, through Bharti Enterprises Ltd, will provide the remaining 30 per cent.
 

More From This Section

accenture

Accenture leases 346K sq ft office space in Pune at ₹2.52 cr a month

WhatsApp

Businesses see limited impact from WhatsApp usernames despite user interestpremium

Pawan Munjal, executive chairman, Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp plans ₹3,200 crore Andhra expansion, eyes Tirupati EV hub

Bharti Enterprises, founder and chairman, Sunil Bharti Mittal

USISPF presents 2026 Leadership Award to Bharti Enterprises' Sunil Mittal

Zee, Zee entertainment

Zee bags exclusive Bundesliga media rights in India for five-year period

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Bharti Airtel NBFCs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 8:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAndy BurnhamGST Collection in June 2026TNEA Rank List 2026Birthright CitizenshipGST Credit ChallengeHDFC Bank Smartbuy Reward RulesTechnology NewsPersonal Finance