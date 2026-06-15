Bharti Airtel shareholders approve ₹28,200 cr Airtel Africa share-swap deal

Bharti Airtel on Monday said that nearly 100 per cent of its shareholders approved the ongoing transaction to consolidate its stake in subsidiary Airtel Africa Plc. The company had sought shareholder approval at an extraordinary general meeting last week.

Under the transaction, Bharti Airtel will issue 146.8 million equity shares to Indian Continent Investment Limited (ICIL), a promoter group entity, on a preferential basis in exchange for its 16.31 per cent stake in Airtel Africa, valued at ₹28,200 crore.

Airtel’s board had approved the share-swap transaction on May 14, under which Airtel’s indirect ownership in the African business will rise to 79.04 per cent. ICIL’s direct stake in Airtel could rise to as much as 3.25 per cent from less than 1 per cent currently. The residual holding of promoter entities outside Bharti Telecom would increase to around 10.6 per cent, including stakes held by the Mittal family and Singtel.

Sunil Bharti Mittal, founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, said: “Airtel Africa is central to our growth strategy and is well positioned to deliver robust performance with an increasing contribution to our consolidated revenues. The company has always operated at the highest standards of corporate governance and financial discipline, and this overwhelming support reinforces the confidence that investors have in the organisation. Structured as a share swap, India’s largest-ever transaction preserves capital strength for Airtel’s core operations and future growth ambitions. As we look ahead, we see significant potential in Africa for long-term shareholder value creation.”

Mittal had said during an earnings call last month that Singtel, which directly owns about 7 per cent in Airtel, still had around 6 per cent available to sell in order to align its shareholding with Bharti Telecom. Following the latest transaction, that gap would narrow to about 3.6 per cent, potentially allowing Singtel to pare its holding gradually over the next three to four years at less than 1 per cent annually.

Airtel said the proposal received resounding support from shareholders, including public and institutional investors, reflecting confidence in its strategic rationale and long-term value creation potential.

The transaction, being a cashless share swap, presents an opportunity for the company to acquire a large block and increase its economic interest in a high-growth asset without any incremental leverage or cash outflow. The transaction is also subject to receipt of all requisite regulatory approvals, it added.