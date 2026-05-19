Bharti Airtel upgrades postpaid customers to priority with 5G slicing

India’s second largest carrier, Bharti Airtel, on Tuesday upgraded all its postpaid customers to priority plans offering a more dependable network despite heavy congestion, and a better experience, the company said. The telco’s postpaid service will use 5G slicing technology, a first by a carrier in India for consumers. “Priority Postpaid is our latest innovation powered by the 5G slicing technology. It provides a superior, more reliable, and dependable experience to our customers, whether they are attending a client call in traffic, or streaming at a packed concert, or booking a cab in a crowded market,” Bharti Airtel Chief Executive Officer Shashwat Sharma said in a statement.

5G slicing refers to creation of segments within a carrier’s network for specialised use. This entails fast lanes with low latency or dedicated lanes ensuring all-time connectivity. This service is currently prevalent in markets like Singapore, the US, the UK and Malaysia. In Singapore, for instance, Singtel offered dedicated 5G bandwidth to its users attending a Taylor Swift concert back in 2024, for 48 hours priced at 7 Singapore dollars.

Airtel Priority Postpaid plans start at ₹449 for a single user, and can go up to ₹1,749 for five users or a family, with unlimited data and calling. The individual plan offers free access to the Airtel Xstream Play OTT app, Adobe Express Premium and 100 GB of cloud storage. Higher priced plans also offer access to Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, Apple TV, and Apple Music. The highest tier also bundles Netflix with these offerings.

Sector experts said the upgrade may raise questions over whether it violates net neutrality rules issued by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) in 2016. These rules that bar discriminatory access to content, apps or service based on speed or price. “While existing postpaid plans offered the same content bundled with the plans, the moment Airtel offers priority in terms of better quality of service, it could border on violation. The telecom regulator may have a view on this,” a senior sector specialist said, asking not to be named.

Airtel's current and priority postpaid plans are similarly priced and offer same speeds. The service will work on smartphones supporting SA or standalone 5G. A senior executive familiar with the development said that 5G slicing was content or application agnostic, and does not block or throttle any app or content.

Some industry executives noted since all postpaid customers will get better service compared to prepaid customers, the move could prompt prepaid customers to switch to postpaid, improving the carrier’s average revenue per user (Arpu). Postpaid customers are typically more high value and pay more than prepaid customers. About 94-95 per cent of India's 1.2 billion mobile phone user base remains on prepaid, and carriers have been trying to nudge them to shift to postpaid.

Industry body Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) said the introduction of 5G slicing was cutting edge and an important milestone for digital infrastructure.

“We are delighted that one of our operators has now brought this innovation to India, reflecting the rapid progress of the country’s telecom ecosystem. It is equally encouraging to see India catching up with the world’s most advanced digital economies in adopting such transformative technologies. With continued innovation and investment, we look forward to India not just keeping pace, but emerging as a global leader in advanced 5G capabilities,” SP Kochhar, director general, COAI said in a statement.