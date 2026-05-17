Bharti Enterprises to sell 75% stake in Bharti Life to Prudential

Bharti Enterprises on Sunday announced that Prudential plc will acquire a 75% stake in Bharti Life Insurance Company Limited from Bharti Life Ventures Pvt Ltd and other selling shareholders.

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, said the partnership would help accelerate Bharti Life’s growth. “We are delighted to welcome Prudential Plc as the controlling shareholder of Bharti Life, further accelerating its growth trajectory,” Mittal said. “Prudential’s experience and global scale, combined with Bharti’s strong track record, create a formidable alliance to tap into the immense potential of India’s life insurance sector.” Prudential is an insurer and asset manager operating across Asia and Africa, while Bharti Life is one of India’s life insurance providers.

He added that the partnership would create new opportunities for employees and strengthen ties between India and the United Kingdom.

Anil Wadhwani, Chief Executive Officer of Prudential plc, said India remains a key market for the company.

“By acquiring a controlling stake in Bharti Life, we are bringing together Prudential’s nearly 180 years of global insurance expertise and Bharti’s strong and growing local presence to serve the savings and protection needs of Indian consumers,” Wadhwani said.

He said the company aims to support the Viksit Bharat Initiative and contribute to the goal of “Insurance for All by 2047” by expanding access to insurance products and services in India.

Wadhwani also said Prudential values its long-standing partnership with the ICICI group of companies in India.

(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)