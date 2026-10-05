Bhavish Aggarwal backs Ola Electric rights issue with own 4.32% stake
20 crore shares pledged against Krutrim Data Centre debentures to fund Aggarwal's subscription to the issue
PTI
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Ola Electric Chairman and Managing Director Bhavish Aggarwal has pledged 4.32 per cent stake in the firm to participate in its rights issue, approved by the firm’s Board on September 28.
In a statement on Sunday, the firm said, “This pledge is solely to fund his subscription to the issue, and there
are no other pledges to his securities currently; no shares are being sold. The promoter will invest alongside all other shareholders on the same terms.” As shown in filings, 20 crore shares held by Aggarwal are being pledged against nonconvertible debentures issued by Krutrim Data Centre Private Limited, in favour of CTL Trusteeship Limited.
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First Published: Oct 05 2026 | 12:16 AM IST