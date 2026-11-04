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Home / Companies / News / Bhel bags orders worth up to ₹28,000 cr from Adani Power for four projects

Bhel bags orders worth up to ₹28,000 cr from Adani Power for four projects

The state-owned engineering company received orders from the billionaire Gautam Adani-controlled firm for four projects with two 800-megawatt units each

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

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By P R Sanjai
 
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. secured contracts worth as much as ₹28,000 crore ($3 billion) for supplying equipment to Adani Power Ltd., underscoring an increase in private-sector spending on new capacity.
 
The state-owned engineering company received orders from the billionaire Gautam Adani-controlled firm for four projects with two 800-megawatt units each, according to a statement Wednesday. Each contract is valued at between ₹5,000 crore and ₹7,000 crore.
 
The contracts cover the supply of boilers, turbines and generators, along with auxiliary gear and related services, BHEL said.
 
Shares of BHEL rose as much as 6.3%, the most in six months, after the announcement. The stock has gained 47% this year, sharply outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50 Index, which is down 9%.
 
 
The orders come two days after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said India will maintain spending on infrastructure including roads, bridges and ports to support economic growth while preserving fiscal discipline. Public investment remains important until the private sector steps up spending to expand existing operations or build new capacity, Sitharaman said.
 
The government’s capital expenditure allocation has risen more than sixfold since fiscal 2015 to ₹12.2 trillion in the year ending March, reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push to expand infrastructure.
 

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Topics : Bhel Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited Adani Power Adani Group

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First Published: Nov 04 2026 | 2:04 PM IST