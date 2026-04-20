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Home / Companies / News / Bhinder steps down as Aavas Financiers MD & CEO; Manu Singh to succeed

Bhinder steps down as Aavas Financiers MD & CEO; Manu Singh to succeed

Aavas Financiers board accepts Bhinder's resignation and appoints Manu Yeshpal Singh as successor, with the transition subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals

Aavas Financiers

Aavas Financiers has also approved the appointment of Manu Yeshpal Singh as the MD and CEO effective from April 21, 2026, subject to approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and shareholders

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 6:58 PM IST

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Aavas Financiers’ board of directors on Monday accepted the resignation of Sachinderpalsingh Bhinder from the position of managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), effective from April 20, 2026, due to professional and personal commitments, according to an exchange filing.
 
It has also approved the appointment of Manu Yeshpal Singh as the MD and CEO effective from April 21, 2026, subject to approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and shareholders.
 
Sachinderpalsingh Bhinder will continue in a role as a senior advisor to the company to provide continuity and support as required. The appointment of Manu Yeshpal Singh as the managing director of the company will be effective upon the date of receipt of approval from the RBI and approval of the shareholders of the company.
 
 
Singh has over 20 years of experience in retail lending, housing finance, and consumer banking, spanning Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Capital, ICICI Bank, and Tata Motors. His career reflects a unique blend of operational depth, strategic leadership, and P&L accountability across diverse financial products.
 

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Topics : Aavas Financier Aavas Financiers Leadership

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First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 6:58 PM IST

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