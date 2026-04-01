Bhive Workspace plans 1 mn sqft expansion in 2026, to invest ₹300 crore

Flex space operator Bhive Workspace plans to add about 1 million square feet of new capacity in 2026, led by its campus model pan-India, entailing an investment of ₹250–300 crore. The company is also targeting strong revenue growth this year, driven by expansion across key micro-markets.

The Bengaluru-based company signed a lease for about 0.14 million square feet, housing 2,600 seats, at Phoenix Asia Towers in Hebbal, marking its entry into north Bengaluru and its first collaboration with developer Phoenix Mills Limited.

“The response to Bhive’s campus model has been exceptionally strong. Phoenix Asia Towers in Hebbal is the first of these new sign-ups, and I’m particularly excited about this launch. It’s an outstanding property and a perfect milestone as we enter the north Bengaluru market,” said Shesh Rao Paplikar, founder and chief executive officer, Bhive Workspace.

This launch marks the debut of Bhive Platinum Plus in Bengaluru, which is the company’s largest workspace category, characterised by premium design, elevated hospitality, and an experience-led approach to work.

“We are delighted to welcome Bhive to Phoenix Asia Towers. Our development brings together next-generation office spaces, the iconic Great Hall, and the Mall of Asia’s premium retail and F&B ecosystem. We are confident this partnership will set new benchmarks for workplace experiences,” Vithal Suryavanshi, chief executive officer, commercial real estate, The Phoenix Mills Limited.

The Bengaluru-based company further noted Bhive Platinum Plus at Phoenix Asia Towers, Hebbal, will offer a mix of coworking spaces, private cabins, customisable managed offices, and enterprise suites.

Founded in 2014, Bhive operates over 28 centres across Bengaluru and Mumbai, spanning 1.8 million square feet of premium workspace.