Bhive ropes in Milind Soman as Brand Ambassador for fitness workspaces

Bengaluru-headquartered flex space provider Bhive on Tuesday announced the appointment of model, Ironman finisher and actor Milind Soman as its brand ambassador, becoming among the first in the segment to onboard a brand face.

The company said the association aligns with its positioning around fitness-led workspaces and integrated campus environments.

“We have always believed a workspace should support how people live, move, and show up every day. When we sat down to think about who could truly represent that vision, there was only one name. Milind Soman is one of the people who put Ironman on the map in India, long before endurance sports went mainstream,” said Shesh Rao Paplikar, founder and chief executive officer, Bhive Workspace.

Unlike conventional coworking spaces, Bhive’s campus model integrates large-format workspaces with sports infrastructure, recreational facilities and community ecosystems under one roof.

Its campuses include running and endurance clubs, pickleball courts, cricket and football turfs, and large-scale community events such as the Bhive Premier League.

Soman said the partnership reflects shared values around fitness and lifestyle integration.

“Bhive’s commitment to fitness and health is deeply aligned with my own values that extend into every aspect of life. What drew me to Bhive is that they are not just talking about fitness, they are building fitness, discipline, and consistency into the very infrastructure of work,” he said.

The move comes as workplaces globally shift towards hybrid models, integrated wellness and experience-led environments, particularly among global capability centres (GCCs) and high-growth enterprises.

Bhive said its campus format is positioned to benefit from this demand.

Bhive currently operates more than 28 centres with eight campuses across Bengaluru and Mumbai, covering around 1.8 million square feet of workspace.

The company serves over 1,000 companies, including startups, large enterprises and GCCs.