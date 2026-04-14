Bike, auto services do not compete with each other in India market: Uber

According to findings from an Uber study, more than 500,000 users in Bangalore have taken their first-ever Uber trip on Bike since 2024. Nearly half of these riders later went on to use Auto, highlighting the Uber Bike's role as a gateway to other services in the ecosystem. “Usage data reveal that Uber Bike may expand demand for Auto... In other words, Bike helps to expand the transportation ecosystem, introducing travelers to new ways of moving around their cities, benefitting riders and drivers alike,” said the blog written by Harrison Peck, urban transportation policy manager, and Rainer Lempert, senior applied scientist, policy research, at Uber.

The findings are interesting at a time when autorickshaw unions in Mumbai, Maharashtra raised concerns about e-bikes taking over their livelihood.

Last year, unions across the state had staged protests against the government's decision to approve e-bike taxis. The blog suggests that while Uber Bike is effective in onboarding new users, Uber Auto continues to grow independently. In both Bengaluru and Mumbai, demand for the auto service increased at similar rates before and after temporary pauses in bike taxi services due to policy changes in respective regions. In both cities, more than 75 per cent of riders using two- and three-wheeler options rely exclusively on Auto. Only a small segment — 9.3 per cent in Mumbai and 15.1 per cent in Bengaluru — uses both services.