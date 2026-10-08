Bio-Synergy targets £3-5 million in India sales with DNA testing kit

UK health science company Bio-Synergy is targeting sales of £3-5 million in its first year in India as it looks to tap growing consumer interest in personalised health and preventive wellness with its DNA and epigenetics testing kit.

The company launched its DNA + Epigenetics Kit in Mumbai on Thursday in partnership with Ahmedabad-based Kynora Life Sciences LLP, its exclusive India partner. The kit is expected to be made available to a wider Indian consumer base by the end of October, with packages priced between ₹25,000 and ₹85,000.

“We’ll be aiming to get somewhere between three to five million pounds worth of sales” in the first year, Bio-Synergy founder Daniel Herman told Business Standard.

The company said the product combines genetic and epigenetic analysis to provide consumers with insights into their biology and lifestyle, along with personalised recommendations. Herman said the technology was developed in-house and was not an off-the-shelf testing solution.

The test analyses about 900,000 single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs), which the company said generate more than 150 reports across over 20 categories. It also uses epigenetic markers to assess how lifestyle factors may influence gene expression.

A key differentiator, according to Herman, is the company's Biocentric Lifestyle AI Sports Nutrition Expert (Blaze) feature in its app. The tool is designed to interpret test results and provide personalised recommendations on exercise, nutrition and lifestyle.

“If it turns out epigenetically you would benefit from taking vitamin D, we have the best-in-class vitamin D solution available for you,” Herman said, adding that the company's approach was aimed at closing the loop between test results, data and recommended interventions.

Unlike conventional genetic tests that primarily establish an individual's genetic baseline, the company is positioning its product around the interaction between genetic predisposition and lifestyle. Herman said the test focuses on areas that can potentially be improved through diet and lifestyle, rather than conditions such as cancer.

The company also said the product is not intended to be a diagnostic test. Kynora described it as a non-medical product, with the test positioned as a source of information on potential risks and lifestyle-related factors rather than a clinical diagnosis.

Testing to be done in India

Bio-Synergy said samples and testing for the product sold in India would be handled locally. Herman said the company had partnered with a local laboratory, with the biological samples to be analysed in India.

He said the decision was partly driven by data security considerations. According to the company, the consumer owns the data, which is held anonymously on the user's phone and is deleted if the app is deleted. Herman also ruled out licensing or sharing consumer data with pharmaceutical companies.

According to Kynora co-founder Maulik Ganatra, the company's initial objective was to reach about 10,000 people during FY28. The company plans to market the product directly through its website rather than initially distributing it through diagnostic laboratories.

The product is being launched first in Mumbai, with Kynora planning further launch events in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bengaluru and Delhi.

Ganatra said the testing component would be conducted in India, while the nutraceutical products accompanying the offering are currently being imported from the UK. These supplements are expected to be manufactured in India at a later stage under a licence from Bio-Synergy. Kynora also plans to eventually use India as an export base for the supplements.

The partnership comes as Indian consumers increasingly spend on fitness, wellness and personalised health products. Ganatra estimated the domestic supplements market at around ₹8,000 crore and said the category was growing at about 14 per cent annually.

For Bio-Synergy, India represents an opportunity to expand beyond its existing markets. Herman said Mumbai was chosen as the initial launch market because of its adoption of new technology and its position as a major fitness and lifestyle market.

He also pointed to India's healthcare system, where consumers often pay directly for healthcare services, as a potential driver for preventive health products.

The company said the broader objective is to enable consumers to identify lifestyle-related health risks earlier and use the information to make changes or have more informed discussions with healthcare professionals.

The kit is part of Bio-Synergy's broader personalised health offering, which also includes sports and health nutrition products. The company said its epigenetics proposition is intended to help consumers understand how lifestyle and environmental factors may be influencing biological ageing and other health-related outcomes.