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Home / Companies / News / Biocon arm gets supplemental USFDA approval for autoimmune disease drug

Biocon arm gets supplemental USFDA approval for autoimmune disease drug

Yesintek is indicated for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and active psoriatic arthritis

Biocon Biologics, Biocon

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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Biocon Ltd on Tuesday said its subsidiary has received supplemental approval from the US health regulator for Yesintek prefilled autoinjector.

Yesintek is indicated for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and active psoriatic arthritis.

The company's subsidiary in the United States has received supplemental US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for Yesintek of strengths 45 mg/0.5 ml single-dose prefilled autoinjector and 90 mg/ml single-dose prefilled autoinjector, Biocon said in a regulatory filing.

Yesintek was originally approved by the USFDA on November 29, 2024, it added.

The Yesintek single-dose prefilled autoinjector offers patients with another important treatment option. This new delivery format supports more tailored treatment approaches across different care settings and patient needs, the company said.

 

Yesintek is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis and active psoriatic arthritis in adult and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older, and moderate to severely active Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis in adults a range of debilitating autoimmune conditions that affect tens of thousands of Americans, the company said.

This supplemental approval enhances Biocon's comprehensive portfolio of immunology products in the United States and reaffirms the company's commitment to improving access to affordable medicines for patients around the world, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Biocon USFDA immunisation disease

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 4:51 PM IST