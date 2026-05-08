Biocon eyes in-licensing deals to expand biosimilars portfolio in FY27

"We have built capabilities across several markets and are actively looking for synergistic opportunities. We have a business development team scouting for such assets," Tambe told journalists.

The company's criteria for in-licensing are disciplined — products would need to complement existing therapy areas rather than open entirely new ones. Tambe cited Etanercept as a template. "We did not develop the product ourselves, but we brought it in because it completed our portfolio and fit our commercial strategy," he said, adding that Biocon would continue to scout for similar opportunities to strengthen its presence in specific franchises.

The in-licensing push comes as Biocon shifts gears in FY27 from what management has called the "preserve" phase of its strategy to "consolidate", with the major investment cycle now largely behind it. The focus now shifts towards improving utilisation of capacity built, expanding margins, and driving a steady improvement in return on capital employed.

On the growth outlook for FY27, Tambe pointed to a multi-product launch cycle as the key revenue driver, with the impact expected to be more pronounced in the second half of the year.

Five biosimilar launches are expected in the US alone in the next 12 months. Yesintek, Biocon's biosimilar to Stelara, has already scaled to nearly 20 per cent market share — "nearly a fifth of the market," as Tambe put it. Denosumab biosimilars have launched, adding to the oncology and bone health franchise. Insulin Aspart, branded Kirsty, has launched in closed-door networks and will expand into commercial payer channels in the second half. Aflibercept biosimilar Yesafili is also expected to enter the US market in the second half of FY27, and Bevacizumab is expected to start driving sales around the same time.

"Multiple products will drive sales and revenues. However, the focus will not only be on top-line growth or market share, but also on ensuring sustainable margins and profitable growth," Tambe said.

On margins, biosimilar EBITDA came in at 26 per cent for Q4FY26, with the full-year EBITDA margin also at 26 per cent — up 40 per cent on a like-to-like basis.

Tambe sees room to expand further. "Over the mid- to long term, there is no reason why margins should not improve. We are launching new products, but costs are not expected to scale proportionately. So operating leverage will certainly improve EBITDA margins," he said.

Tambe also pushed back on the characterisation of Biocon as simply a low-cost manufacturer. "It is not cost arbitrage, it is capability leadership. We are developing products which are high science," he said, arguing that Biocon's decade-long head start gives it a structural advantage as the space gets more crowded.

A significant tailwind on the profitability front will come from interest cost savings following the buyout of minority shareholders in Biocon Biologics. The company expects over ₹300 crore in interest savings to flow through the P&L on a full-year basis in FY27, going directly below the EBITDA line. At a consolidated level, Biocon delivered approximately 200 basis points of EBITDA margin expansion in FY26 on a like-to-like basis, driven by improved product mix and operational excellence.

On the GLP-1 opportunity, Tambe said the initial market response to generic Liraglutide in the US — for which Biocon received FDA approval during the quarter covering both diabetes and weight management indications — has been positive. With Semaglutide generics locked out of the US market until 2032, he sees a window particularly in obesity indications where reimbursement for branded Semaglutide remains limited. "We are optimistic, but we will continue monitoring the space closely," he said, describing the Canada opportunity as a marathon rather than a sprint and flagging the Semaglutide opportunity as the larger long-term prize.