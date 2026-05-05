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Home / Companies / News / Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw picks niece Claire as successor

Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw picks niece Claire as successor

She plans a gradual leadership transition over the next five years, with her niece Claire Mazumdar expected to assume the chair in a phased manner

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

I am not ‌hanging up my boots anytime soon, but I want Claire to succeed me in a very phased manner: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 1:18 PM IST

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Biocon founder and chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw plans ​a gradual leadership transition over ​the next five years, with her ‌niece Claire Mazumdar expected to take over as chair in a phased manner, she said on Tuesday.

Claire Mazumdar is the founding chief executive of Bicara Therapeutics, an oncology-focused biotech firm incubated with early backing from Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

"I am not ‌hanging up my boots anytime soon, but I want Claire to succeed me in a very phased manner," Mazumdar-Shaw told Reuters in a phone interview, adding that the succession ​would involve a step-by-step transition from director to vice-chair and ‌eventually chair.

 

Before founding Bicara, Claire led business development and ​corporate ‌strategy at Rheos Medicines and worked at Third ‌Rock Ventures, where she focused on company formation and partnerships.

The succession ‌plan was ​first reported ​by business magazine Fortune India in an interview with Mazumdar-Shaw.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Biocon Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw succession

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First Published: May 05 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

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