Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw picks niece Claire as successor

Biocon founder and chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw plans ​a gradual leadership transition over ​the next five years, with her ‌niece Claire Mazumdar expected to take over as chair in a phased manner, she said on Tuesday.

Claire Mazumdar is the founding chief executive of Bicara Therapeutics, an oncology-focused biotech firm incubated with early backing from Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

"I am not ‌hanging up my boots anytime soon, but I want Claire to succeed me in a very phased manner," Mazumdar-Shaw told Reuters in a phone interview, adding that the succession ​would involve a step-by-step transition from director to vice-chair and ‌eventually chair.

Before founding Bicara, Claire led business development and ​corporate ‌strategy at Rheos Medicines and worked at Third ‌Rock Ventures, where she focused on company formation and partnerships.

The succession ‌plan was ​first reported ​by business magazine Fortune India in an interview with Mazumdar-Shaw.