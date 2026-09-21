Biocon's Pertuzumab gets EMA CHMP recommendation for breast cancer care

Biocon Biologics’ Pertuzumab biosimilar has become the first monoclonal antibody biosimilar to receive a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA’s) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) under the regulator’s new tailored clinical development approach.

The CHMP has recommended granting marketing authorisation for the drug, branded as Pebrilzo, for treating HER2-positive breast cancer across multiple stages of the disease, Biocon said in a press release on Monday.

The recommendation covers Pebrilzo as a 420 mg concentrate solution for infusion. The application was submitted by Biocon Biologics Ireland, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Biocon Biologics.

European Commission to take final call

The CHMP’s positive opinion is not the final marketing approval. The European Commission will now review the application and make a final decision.

If the Commission approves the application, the Summary of Product Characteristics will be made available in all official European Union languages. The European Public Assessment Report will also be published on the EMA website in the weeks following the decision, the press release said.

Until the European Commission grants marketing authorisation, Pebrilzo will not be authorised for use in the European Union, Biocon said.

What is Biocon’s Pertuzumab biosimilar?

Pebrilzo is a biosimilar medicine whose active substance is Pertuzumab, a monoclonal antibody that binds to the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

The drug is designed to inhibit the growth of tumour cells that overexpress HER2. It is indicated for use with Trastuzumab and chemotherapy in the neoadjuvant treatment of adults with HER2-positive locally advanced, inflammatory or early-stage breast cancer who are at high risk of recurrence, the press release said.

It is also indicated for adjuvant treatment of adults with HER2-positive early breast cancer at high risk of recurrence.

Biosimilarity established through analytical, clinical data

According to Biocon, the biosimilar underwent structural and functional analytical testing along with comparative clinical pharmacokinetic studies.

The company said the data showed that Pebrilzo is highly similar to the reference biologic, with no clinically meaningful differences in quality, safety or efficacy.

Shreehas Tambe, chief executive officer and managing director of Biocon, said the positive CHMP opinion was an important step towards expanding access to biologic therapies for patients with HER2-positive breast cancer in Europe.

He also said the recommendation reflected greater regulatory confidence in using advanced analytical and clinical pharmacology evidence to establish biosimilarity.