Biocon Q4 result: Profit down 56.8% at ₹198.6 cr; revenue at ₹4,516.6 cr

Biocon Ltd has reported a 56.8 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at ₹198.6 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, hit by exceptional item outgo of ₹80.4 crore on various heads, including impact of new labour code.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹459.4 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal, Biocon Ltd said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the fourth quarter was at ₹4,516.6 crore as against ₹4,417 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the fourth quarter were higher at ₹4,241.2 crore as compared to ₹3,987.5 crore in the same period a year ago, it said.

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of 50 paise per equity share of face value of ₹5 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, subject to shareholders' approval at the ensuing annual general meeting, Biocon said.

For FY26, consolidated net profit was at ₹368.8 crore, down from ₹1,429.4 crore in FY25, it added.

Consolidated revenue from operations in FY26 stood at ₹16,927 crore as against ₹15,261.7 crore in FY25, the company said.

"Biocon closed FY26 on a strong note despite a complex geopolitical environment. We delivered margin expansion along with 13 per cent YoY growth in operating revenue, excluding the one-time impact of generic lenalidomide sales last year," Biocon Ltd Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said.

She further said, "This performance reflects the resilience of our business and disciplined execution through a pivotal year of integration." Biocon has created a unified biopharma entity by integrating biosimilars business with generics formulations and APIs business, Mazumdar-Shaw said, adding the combined business has a stronger balance sheet, improved leverage metrics and a more global commercial footprint.

The company said Shreehas Tambe has taken charge as CEO & Managing Director of Biocon Ltd on April 1, 2026, with Kedar Upadhye appointed as Chief Financial Officer.