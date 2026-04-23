Birla Estates reports FY26 bookings of ₹8,136 crore, up nearly 1.7%

Birla Estates, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Real Estate Limited (ABREL), reported a booking value of ₹8,136 crore for the financial year 2026 (FY26), up by about 1.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

After posting bookings of about ₹8,000 crore in FY25, the company noted that its FY26 performance was driven by tapping into the continued premium residential demand, with a focus on catering to homebuyer needs of integrated community ecosystems, coupled with the assurance of a trusted legacy-led developer brand.

Birla Estates’ collections for the year stood at approximately ₹3,342 crore, up 23.5 per cent YoY. It launched eight projects during the same period.

The company further added that these evolving preferences have translated into stronger absorption across the company’s well-located, thoughtfully planned developments in key markets — the National Capital Region (NCR), the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Bengaluru, and Pune.

K T Jithendran, managing director and chief executive officer, Birla Estates, said, “FY26 reflects the strength of our growth strategy, anchored in thoughtfully designed development and disciplined capital allocation. Our performance has been driven by strong demand for differentiated, premium offerings, particularly in NCR and Bengaluru. As we look ahead, we remain focused on deepening our presence in key markets, accelerating launches, and delivering high-quality living experiences.”

Market-wise, NCR led the company’s overall performance in FY26, driven by strong bookings for newly launched projects and sustained traction in established developments. Its Birla Arika (Phase 2) in Gurugram’s Sector 31 achieved bookings exceeding ₹1,600 crore, with nearly 97 per cent of the residences open for sales getting sold within a month of launch.

The company’s other project in Gurugram, Birla Pravaah, achieved a booking value of approximately ₹1,851 crore, with all 492 units getting sold out within 24 hours of launch.

In Bengaluru, the company witnessed strong traction with the launch of the fourth phase of Birla Trimaya, which generated bookings of approximately ₹649 crore, while Birla Evara, a premium project in the same city, clocked bookings of over ₹1,044 crore.

Pune emerged as a high-growth market driven by strong absorption in new launches of Birla Evam and Birla Punya, the company said.

In MMR, Birla Estates announced its entry into the redevelopment market with its first project in Khar West, with an estimated revenue potential of ₹1,700 crore.

The company also launched Birla Taranya in Thane, which recorded a booking value of approximately ₹952 crore, with around 627 units sold. This was followed by a foray into the plotted development segment with the launch of Birla Mrida in Boisar.

According to the company, India’s residential real estate sector remained resilient through FY26, supported by stable macroeconomic fundamentals, rising urban incomes, and sustained end-user demand, and within this environment, it continued to focus on design differentiation and execution excellence.

“The company remains well positioned to capitalise on sustained end-user demand and evolving consumer preferences in India’s residential real estate market,” Birla Estates added.

Earlier, Birla Estates’ Mumbai-based peers Lodha Developers, Godrej Properties, and Oberoi Realty reported FY26 bookings at ₹20,530 crore (up 16 per cent YoY), ₹34,171 crore (up 16 per cent YoY), and ₹5,447 crore (up 3.14 per cent YoY).

Other major developers that have announced their FY26 operational performance include Prestige Estates Projects at ₹30,000 crore (up 76.47 per cent YoY), Sobha at ₹8,136 crore (up 29.61 per cent YoY), Keystone Realtors (Rustomjee) at ₹4,022 crore (up 32.82 per cent YoY), Raymond Realty at ₹3,023 crore (up 31 per cent YoY), Puravankara at ₹7,407 crore (up 55 per cent YoY), and Kalpataru at ₹5,280 crore (up 17 per cent YoY).

The companies’ performance comes at a time when FY26 housing sales across the top Indian cities declined 4.43 per cent YoY, according to Anarock, a real estate consultancy firm.