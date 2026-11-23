Bisleri International Pvt Ltd on Monday claimed its packaged drinking water was safe for consumption after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) sanctioned prosecution against the company over a sample found non-compliant with prescribed safety standards.

In a statement, the company said the matter concerned a batch produced in September 2025 at its Goa manufacturing facility. It disputed the laboratory findings and said subsequent independent testing found bromate levels within the prescribed limit.

The FSSAI action followed the detection of bromate beyond the permissible limit in a sample of Bisleri's packaged drinking water. The referral laboratory also declared the sample unsafe after detecting polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), according to the regulator.

Bisleri disputes laboratory findings

According to the company's statement, FSSAI collected six samples from its Goa facility on September 30, 2025. Initial testing found that five samples met the applicable standards, while the sixth recorded bromate levels of 12 micrograms per litre, against the prescribed limit of 10 micrograms per litre.

Bisleri appealed against the findings on November 22, 2025, following which FSSAI sent the sample to a referral laboratory for retesting.

The referral laboratory found bromate levels within the prescribed limit but separately detected polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) in the sample, the company claimed in its statement.

Bisleri said it subsequently arranged for the same sample to be tested independently at an FSSAI-approved laboratory. The test also found bromate levels within the prescribed limit, according to the company.

Bisleri claims it received no further communication

Bisleri submitted the independent laboratory results to FSSAI's Western Regional Office through a formal letter dated February 2, 2026.

"We received no further communication from FSSAI after that submission and understood the matter to be closed," the company said.

It also claimed it had not received any notice by email or in hard copy and had been unable to locate the reported notice on FSSAI's website.

Bisleri cites quality checks

The company said it conducts more than 90 quality tests across its 10-step manufacturing process.

"We will continue to cooperate with FSSAI to address the matter through the appropriate regulatory process," Bisleri said.