Bisleri International has sought a review by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) over conflicting laboratory findings concerning a batch of its packaged drinking water manufactured at its facility in Telipara, Jalpaiguri district, West Bengal.

The development comes after the regulator prohibited the sale of the specific batch, identified as PB201, on August 12, 2026, following the detection of coliform bacteria in samples tested by its primary and referral laboratories. The FSSAI has also sanctioned prosecution against the company in the matter, according to reports.

“Bisleri International Private Limited had already recalled Batch PB201 of its packaged drinking water at the direction of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), which prohibited the sale of the batch on 12 August,” the company said in a statement.

Bisleri said that while the primary and referral laboratories reported the presence of coliform bacteria in the regulatory sample, independent tests commissioned by the company yielded different results.

The company said it had separately commissioned testing of samples from the same batch at an FSSAI-recognised laboratory, which found that the sample met the applicable standards for coliform bacteria and other food safety parameters.

Samples tested at another independent, FSSAI-recognised laboratory also met the prescribed standards, it added.

“The difference between the regulatory and independent findings warrants a thorough review. Bisleri calls upon FSSAI to examine the sampling process, testing methodology, laboratory findings and any factors that may have contributed to the variation in results,” the statement said.

“We expect this matter to be assessed against the same standards applied across the industry,” the company added, reiterating that it would continue to cooperate with FSSAI to establish the facts.

Bisleri said it maintained stringent quality controls involving more than 90 tests across its 10-step manufacturing process and asserted that its products remained safe for consumption.

This is the second recent instance of regulatory action by FSSAI against Bisleri over the quality of its packaged drinking water.

On Sunday, the food regulator said it had sanctioned prosecution against the company following the detection of bromate levels above permissible limits in a sample collected from its Goa manufacturing facility. Subsequent testing by a referral laboratory also flagged the presence of polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), according to the regulator.

The Goa case relates to a batch manufactured in September 2025 at the company's facility, one of its 143 manufacturing plants.

Bisleri had said FSSAI collected six samples from the facility on September 30, 2025. Initial testing found that five samples met the applicable standards, while the sixth recorded bromate levels of 12 micrograms per litre against the prescribed limit of 10 micrograms per litre.

Following an appeal by the company on November 22, 2025, the sample was sent to a referral laboratory for retesting.

The referral laboratory found bromate levels within the prescribed limit but separately flagged the presence of PAHs, the company said.

On November 23, FSSAI clarified that bromate levels in the retested sample were below the permissible limit. Bisleri subsequently welcomed the clarification, while pointing out that one of six samples tested in a subsequent round had reported PAHs at 0.144 micrograms per litre. Another sample from the same batch cleared all parameters.

The company said it had sought a retest of the PAH findings and that subsequent samples tested by FSSAI across its manufacturing facilities had not reported adverse PAH findings.

The two cases involve separate batches and manufacturing facilities, with the latest dispute concerning coliform bacteria in the West Bengal batch and the earlier one involving bromate and PAH findings in the Goa batch.