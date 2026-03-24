Blackstone-backed ASK Property Fund exits Mahagun's project for ₹650 cr

Blackstone-backed ASK Property Fund on Tuesday announced an exit of Rs 650 crore from Mahagun Group’s Noida-based Manorialle project in Sector 107.

The fund had invested Rs 310 crore in the project in 2021, receiving a 21 per cent internal rate of return (IRR) at the time of its exit.

The transaction is particularly notable given the project’s stalled history, with the development spread across 2.4 million square feet (msf) of saleable area.

Mahagun’s Manorialle project has faced insolvency proceedings in the past, linked to an alleged Rs 256 crore default on non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and land disputes that had halted construction.

The project received a reprieve on Monday, with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) allowing withdrawal of insolvency proceedings against it after the company reached a settlement with IDBI Trusteeship Services.

With this move, Amit Bhagat, co-founder, CEO and MD at ASK Property Fund, announced its complete exit of Rs 1,500 crore from its debt fund, raised in 2018, with an investment multiple of 1.83x.

“The fund’s performance underscores the attractiveness of counter-cyclical opportunities in real estate,” he added.

ASK Property Fund had recently invested Rs 260 crore in a Gurugram-based luxury residential project of Kanodia Group’s real estate venture, Kreeva. The development is to be developed in a joint venture (JV) with Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE).

The fund has raised Rs 9,100 crore since 2009 and has invested in projects spanning 70 msf, mainly in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), Bengaluru, Pune and Chennai.

Its investors include family offices, ultra-high net-worth individuals (UHNIs), high net-worth individuals (HNIs), and institutions.