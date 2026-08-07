BlissClub raises ₹160 cr to expand retail footprint and product portfolio

BlissClub, a leading direct-to-consumer (D2C) athleisure brand, has raised ₹160 crore in a new funding round led by Singularity AMC. Founder Minu Margeret and her partner, Vidit Aatrey, are investing significant personal capital in the round, alongside existing investors Elevation Capital and Eight Roads Ventures, who have doubled down on their investments.

BlissClub will use the fresh capital to support its category expansion plans, fuel its offline retail scale-up, strengthen product development, and hire for the next stage of growth.

"We believe active lifestyle apparel is increasingly becoming a staple of everyday wardrobes, and BlissClub's deep product R&D and sourcing capabilities give us a unique right to win in this category," said BlissClub founder Minu Margeret. "This round allows us to double down on that vision — investing further in product innovation, expanding our offline presence, and bringing BlissClub to many more consumers across the country."

Founded in 2020, BlissClub set out to build activewear designed specifically for Indian women — a category underserved by both global and domestic brands. Since then, the company has grown into a full omnichannel business. Its revenue has grown by more than 60 per cent year-on-year consistently over the past two years. Its retail footprint has expanded to more than 40 stores. This year, it forayed into menswear for the first time. Much of that growth has been driven by a loyal, community-led customer base that BlissClub has built through its products, content and events.

Singularity's investment is being led by Sandeep Bapat, chief investment officer at the firm, and brings a combination of public-market and consumer and D2C investing experience through its ecosystem. This includes Yash Kela, from the family of noted public-market investor Madhu Kela.

Sandeep Bapat, Co-Chief Investment Officer, Singularity AMC, said: "We have been very impressed with how the BlissClub team has thoughtfully built a strong brand and business in the fast-growing categories of comfort wear and activewear in India. This fundraise will enable the company to further expand across both offline and online channels."