BLS International names former Estonia President Ilves strategic advisor

Delhi-based visa processing agency BLS International Services Limited, the second largest in the space, on Monday roped in former President of Estonia Toomas Hendrik Ilves as its global strategic advisor to further strengthen its Global Advisory Board.

This comes after the recent appointment of former Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison as Global Strategic Advisor to BLS International’s Global Advisory Board, as the agency expands its global strategic leadership to support its next phase of growth.

Addressing the appointment of Ilves, Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, BLS International, said, “We are entering an important new phase in our growth journey, with a clear ambition to expand our global presence and further strengthen our engagement with governments and stakeholders.”

“We have built a strong team and an accomplished group of advisors who bring valuable experience and diverse perspectives to the organisation,” he added.

Previously, Ilves served as the President of Estonia from 2006 to 2016 across two terms, following a distinguished career spanning diplomacy, government, international institutions and technology policy.

“India’s remarkable digital transformation and its focus on building technology-led, citizen-centric public services have created a model that is attracting global attention,” said Toomas Hendrik Ilves.

“The country’s progress in building digital public infrastructure and enabling more efficient and accessible public services offers valuable lessons for the world,” he added.

BLS International Services Limited operates across more than 100 countries and works with over 46 client governments. Additionally, the agency reported a robust performance for FY26, with consolidated revenue of ₹2,998 crore, registering 36.7 per cent year-on-year growth, while net profit stood at ₹724 crore, up 34.1 per cent year-on-year.