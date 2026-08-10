Blue Cloud Softech's US arm signs $150 mn AI infra deal with SpaceX Int'l

Hyderabad-based Blue Cloud Softech Solutions said on Monday that its wholly owned US subsidiary has signed a Statement of Work (SOW) worth $150 million with Malaysia’s SpaceX International Ltd, for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, cybersecurity, telecommunications and data centre solutions.

The SOW, signed under a Master Services Agreement between the two companies dated July 9, 2026, carries a minimum contractual commitment of $150 million over 18 months, according to a regulatory filing by Blue Cloud Softech.

Under the agreement, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions will design, build, integrate, secure, connect and operate an AI computing and data centre platform for SpaceX International . The work is divided into four segments: AI infrastructure valued at $70 million, cybersecurity at $25 million, telecommunications at $25 million and data centre solutions at $30 million.

The project will be implemented in five phases over six quarterly billing periods. It will begin with assessment and design and move to managed operations from the sixth quarter.

The scope of work includes building GPU and accelerator clusters, setting up infrastructure for machine learning operations and model serving, and deploying a Security Operations Centre with security information and event management and security orchestration, automation and response systems.

The agreement also covers network connectivity managed through a network operations centre, as well as data centre construction, commissioning, and disaster recovery capabilities.

SpaceX International Ltd mentioned in the filing is a separate entity and is not the aerospace company Space Exploration Technologies Corp, commonly known as SpaceX and founded by Elon Musk. The similarity in names has previously led to confusion in the market. Reports on the earlier announcement by Blue Cloud had also noted that the Malaysia-based entity was unrelated to Musk's SpaceX.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions is a BSE-listed technology group with operations across India, the United States, Africa and other global markets. The company reported consolidated revenue of ₹1,002 crore for FY26, up 26 per cent year-on-year. Its Ebitda stood at ₹126.13 crore, while profit after tax was ₹60.50 crore, according to the company’s release.