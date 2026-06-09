BMW bets on localisation, Tier-2 expansion to double MINI sales in India

BMW Group India is shifting its strategic focus for the MINI brand, aiming to double its sales volumes in the country through domestic assembly, backed by robust demand.

In 2025, MINI sold 730 units, up 3 per cent year-on-year, and the company is targeting a doubling of volumes by the end of 2026. The anchor of this volume expansion is the upcoming launch of the internal combustion engine (ICE) variant of the MINI Countryman, which will be produced locally at the group's manufacturing plant in Chennai.

The move marks a transition from a limited product strategy to a broader market play, increasing the number of BMW Group's locally produced models in India to 11. Over the last two years, MINI operated in the Indian market with a line-up consisting of the MINI Cooper S Hatch and the MINI Countryman Electric.

However, the brand has recently expanded its portfolio by introducing the MINI Convertible, MINI Countryman JCW ALL4 and MINI Countryman SE ALL4, and plans a total of 10 product launches during the year.

According to the company, the 10 launches include the locally produced new-generation MINI Countryman C along with nine exclusive and limited-edition models inspired by the brand's lifestyle, creative and motorsport themes. Three such editions — the MINI Cooper S GP Inspired, MINI Convertible John Cooper Works Pack and MINI Cooper S Victory Edition — have already been launched and sold out.

"With the launch of the locally produced MINI Countryman around mid-year, we are betting big on growing volumes," stated Hardeep Singh Brar, president and chief executive officer (CEO), BMW Group India. "This will be combined with MINI's entry into 10 new cities. It will help us strategically tap the potential of Tier-2 markets as well."

The locally assembled Countryman C is expected to significantly improve price accessibility for the brand by lowering import dependence. BMW Group India said localisation levels for the model will be up to 50 per cent, while pricing is expected to be “quite attractive” owing to local production. The company is targeting younger affluent buyers and customers upgrading from premium compact sport utility vehicles (SUVs), while also expanding MINI's appeal beyond metro markets.

The German luxury carmaker said MINI recorded a 42 per cent rise in sales in the first quarter of 2026, selling 213 units compared with the year-ago period. In 2025, MINI sold 730 units, up 3 per cent year-on-year, while BMW brand sales rose 15 per cent to 17,271 units, taking BMW Group India's total retail sales to 18,001 units, a growth of 14 per cent over the previous year.

To support the projected volume growth, Brar said the group is extending MINI's physical retail footprint. Currently operating through 12 sales touchpoints across nine cities, the brand will expand into 10 additional cities this year, targeting key emerging markets. Some of the new cities include Jaipur, Jodhpur, Lucknow, Ranchi, Guwahati, Surat and Vijayawada, with a majority falling in the Tier-2 category. MINI retail operations in these markets will be integrated within BMW dealership infrastructure rather than through standalone outlets.

After-sales support is also being scaled to accommodate the volume push. Rather than relying on a standalone footprint, MINI's service network has been fully integrated into BMW Group India's after-sales infrastructure, making maintenance accessible across 51 touchpoints in 36 cities.

The emphasis on local assembly serves as a structural hedge against macroeconomic headwinds, particularly foreign-exchange volatility. The euro-to-rupee exchange rate has experienced sharp fluctuations over the last fiscal cycle, moving from a base of around 103, peaking near 130 and stabilising around 111.

By utilising domestic assembly, the group reduces its exposure to high import tariffs and rising global logistics costs. Currently, BMW Group India maintains an average localisation rate of 50 per cent across its core vehicle range. To manage residual currency pressures and protect operational margins without relying on heavy retail discounting, the company has implemented internal cost controls alongside selective price adjustments.

BMW Group India's electric-vehicle (EV) portfolio currently contributes 26 per cent of total group sales, with first-quarter EV volumes rising 83 per cent year-on-year to 1,185 units. The BMW iX1 remains the highest-volume EV for the company, crossing around 4,000 units sold since launch. BMW said it intends to maintain a sizeable EV mix within MINI as well, with EVs expected to contribute 20-30 per cent of MINI sales even after the launch of the ICE Countryman.

On profitability, the company said its EV business in India has already achieved meaningful scale and forms a “profitable and sustainable” part of BMW Group India's long-term strategy, aided by global investments in EV research and development (R&D) and supply-chain optimisation.

Looking further ahead, BMW has confirmed that its next-generation Neue Klasse EV platform will debut in India in 2027, featuring new cylindrical-cell high-voltage batteries with 20 per cent higher energy density and 30 per cent faster charging speeds. The company's future EV pipeline will also include models such as the BMW iX3 50 xDrive and BMW i3 50 xDrive.