BMW Group India to hike prices by up to 2% across portfolios from July 1
BMW Group India will raise prices by up to 2% across BMW and MINI models from July 1, citing rupee depreciation and higher logistics costs
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German luxury car maker BMW Group India on Monday said it will increase prices by up to 2 per cent across its entire BMW and MINI vehicle portfolios with effect from July 1.
The price hike will be applicable across locally-produced as well as completely-built-up BMW and MINI brands, the company said in a statement.
"To protect our premium standards against macroeconomic headwinds -- specifically rupee depreciation and escalating logistics costs -- we are introducing a price increase of up to 2 per cent across our portfolio, effective July 1," said Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India.
BMW India's range of locally produced cars includes the 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series Long Wheelbase, 5 Series Long Wheelbase, 7 Series, X1, X3, X5, X7, M340i and iX1 Long Wheelbase models.
Besides, it also offers i5 M60, i7, i7 M70, BMW iX, M440i Convertible, M2 Coupe, M4 Competition, M5 and XM as completely built-up units (CBU).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 10:41 PM IST