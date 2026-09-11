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BMW India to hike prices again due to rupee depreciation, commodity costs

The auto maker has cumulatively hiked prices by up to 5 per cent for the BMW and MINI vehicle portfolios spread across three price revisions in 2026 till now in India.

Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India

Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2026 | 8:11 PM IST

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BMW Group India will soon hike prices of vehicles across its portfolio, the fourth increase during this calendar year, as high commodity costs and rupee depreciation continue to pressure margins, the German luxury car maker's President and CEO Hardeep Singh Brar said on Friday.

The auto maker has cumulatively hiked prices by up to 5 per cent for the BMW and MINI vehicle portfolios spread across three price revisions in 2026 till now in India.

Speaking to reporters, the BMW Group India President and CEO said, "The forex has hit us quite a bit. We have increased prices by 4-5 per cent till now and there's another one around the corner. So the prices will continue to go up for us because of the pressure of forex, of commodities, etc.

 

"We have already done three (price) increases this year and there's another one around the corner. We are considering it (the next price hike) may be, next month. Since last year January it (forex) has deteriorated about 18 pc." He was speaking after the launch of the new BMW 7 Series range in the country. With this, the BMW flagship sedan will be available in petrol and all-electric powertrains. The all-electric performance model, the BMW i7 M70 will also be available for customers in India.

The new 7 was unveiled by Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who was introduced as the brand voice for BMW India.

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"In addition to the 7 Series, the new BMW i7 will also now be locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai. With this, India becomes the only other country apart from Germany where the i7 is locally produced. The new BMW i7 M70 will be available as a completely built-up unit," Brar said.

The cars can be booked at BMW India dealerships, and the deliveries will commence from October 2026.

The car models are available at an ex-showroom price range of Rs 1.95 crore each for the new BMW 740 M Sport; and the BMW i7 eDrive 50 xDrive M Sport; whereas the new BMW i7 M70 xDrive is priced at Rs 2,65,00,000 (ex-showroom).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 8:11 PM IST