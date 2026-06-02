BMW Industries targets ₹4,500 cr revenue from Bokaro complex by FY30

The steel company plans to commission the first phase of the project, comprising colour-coated steel products, before the end of the first quarter of FY27. Full-scale operations are expected to be achieved by FY28, Managing Director Harsh Bansal told Business Standard in an interview in New Delhi.

“We see an annual revenue potential of almost Rs 4,000-4,500 crore once the full plant is operational in FY28. We hope to achieve the same by FY30,” Bansal said. Bansal claimed that the Bokaro facility is the largest private-sector investment in the state's downstream coated steel segment.

The Bokaro facility will manufacture galvanised, galvalume, zinc-aluminium-magnesium (ZAM)-coated and colour-coated steel products, targeting sectors such as housing, construction, solar, infrastructure and general engineering through a business-to-business sales model.

According to the company, galvanised iron (GI) and ZAM-coated products are likely to be the most profitable segments within the new facility's product portfolio.

“Compared to the existing businesses, we estimate the realisations to be higher while the margins will be tempered due to higher financial involvement. We expect the GI and ZAM segments to contribute the highest margins,” Bansal said.

The company expects colour-coated products to reach full ramp-up by the fourth quarter of FY27, while utilisation of the entire complex will improve as supporting downstream facilities are commissioned in subsequent quarters.

“The phase-1, which is colour-coated materials, is expected to start production before the end of Q1 and ramp up in the coming quarters. We expect Q4 to be fully ramped up for colour-coated and galvalume coils,” he said.

BMW Industries has tied up Rs 500 crore of debt for the project. Bansal said loan repayments are scheduled to begin in the third quarter of FY28 after cash flows stabilise. “The scheduled payback is by FY35; however, the effort will be to close it earlier,” he said.

The company expects the project to generate a return on capital employed (RoCE) of more than 15 per cent, while blended EBITDA margins for the overall business are expected to stabilise in the 12-14 per cent range once the Bokaro operations mature.

Bansal also said rising domestic steel consumption and supportive regulations could help Indian producers replace imports of specialised coated steel products, including ZAM-coated steel.