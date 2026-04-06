BMW overtakes Mercedes in Q1 as luxury car market shows flat growth

India’s luxury car market largely remained flat in the first quarter of calendar year 2026, but BMW Group India managed to pull slightly ahead of Mercedes-Benz India in quarterly registrations, reflecting a gradual shift in the competitive landscape.

According to VAHAN data, BMW Group India registered 4,944 units during the January–March period, marking an 11 per cent year-on-year increase. In comparison, Mercedes-Benz India reported 4,863 units, with volumes remaining broadly flat over the same period.

The overall luxury car segment showed minimal growth, with total registrations at 13,336 units in Q1 CY26, compared with 13,322 units a year ago, indicating a demand plateau at the top end of the passenger vehicle market.

BMW’s performance builds on a strong base from 2025, when the company recorded its highest-ever annual sales of 18,001 units, growing 14 per cent year-on-year. The momentum appears to have carried into the current year, supported by a combination of new product introductions, a broader portfolio across price points, and targeted financing initiatives.

While Mercedes-Benz has historically dominated India’s luxury car segment, the gap between the top players has been narrowing. The Q1 numbers, though not indicative of a full-year trend, highlight increasing competition driven by product cycles, changing consumer preferences, and deeper market penetration.

BMW has also been expanding its footprint beyond traditional metro markets, tapping into demand from emerging cities where a new cohort of affluent buyers is entering the luxury segment. This shift, coupled with efforts to make luxury vehicles more accessible, has supported growth even as the broader market remains subdued.

In the electric vehicle (EV) segment, BMW strengthened its lead within the luxury space. The company registered around 1,033 electric vehicles in Q1 CY26, contributing significantly to the segment’s growth. Total luxury EV registrations stood at 1,484 units during the quarter, reflecting a 21 per cent year-on-year increase.

Mercedes-Benz, meanwhile, recorded approximately 300 EV registrations in the same period. Both automakers continue to expand their electric portfolios, although adoption within the luxury segment remains gradual.

Monthly data indicates that BMW maintained relatively strong volumes through the quarter, with registrations of 2,040 units in January, 1,284 units in February, and 1,620 units in March. Mercedes-Benz India posted 1,821 units in January, 1,368 units in February, and 1,348 units in March.

Other luxury carmakers, including Jaguar Land Rover, Volvo, and Porsche, accounted for smaller shares of the segment, reflecting a market that continues to be dominated by the top two players.