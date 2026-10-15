boAt enters Sri Lanka, Bhutan as int'l revenue more than doubles in FY26

Audio and wearables brand boAt on Thursday said it has entered Sri Lanka and Bhutan with personal audio products, smartwatches and charging solutions as part of its international expansion, with its international revenue having more than doubled in FY26.

The company, in a statement, said it will expand its product range in each market over time, based on local consumer preferences, category opportunities and market response.

The two countries add to boAt's international presence across Southeast Asia and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

"For us, international expansion is not about putting the same products on more shelves. It is about building market by market, understanding local consumers and creating relevance in each geography.

"Our ambition is clear: to build boAt into a global consumer lifestyle-tech brand from India that competes on product, design, innovation and consumer understanding," boAt CEO Gaurav Nayyar said.

In FY26, boAt said its wearables business turned profitable, while emerging categories, including charging solutions, contributed to "a growing profit pool beyond the core audio portfolio".

"Going forward, boAt plans to deepen its presence in existing international markets while selectively evaluating new geographies across South Asia, Southeast Asia, the GCC and other high-potential markets," it said.