BoB CEO calls for higher investment in cyber security as threats mount

Bank of Baroda (BoB) managing director and chief executive officer Debadatta Chand called for higher investment by banks and the financial system in cyber security tools, saying the growing threat of cyber fraud is ‘real’ and requires greater focus at both the institutional and customer levels.

Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest, Chand said cyber fraud could broadly be addressed at two levels — vulnerabilities within banks and those arising at the customer end. While bank-level vulnerabilities require stronger technological investments, customer-level risks require greater financial and digital literacy, he said.

“As of today, if you look at the instances of cyber fraud happening, I think we as a system as a whole need to invest more into these tools,” Chand said.

He said financial and digital literacy would be critical in protecting customers from cyber incidents, particularly as banking becomes increasingly technology-driven.

“The customer level can only be addressed through proper awareness and there we need to invest heavily into both the financial literacy combined with the digital literacy,” Chand said.

At the bank level, he said lenders need to recognise that cyber threats are no longer a theoretical risk and increase investments to strengthen their systems against attacks.

“Let's accept the fact that the cyber threat is not on paper, it's real,” he said, adding that the challenge was not restricted to India and was similar globally.

Chand said the increasing use of technology in banking also meant that cyber security would need to evolve alongside it. “Having recognized the fact that it's real, I mean with the increasing technology because even cyber is also a technology. So we need to be mindful of this aspect,” he said.

He added that BoB had already been allocating a portion of its operating profit towards technological development, including cyber security.

While investments are important to strengthen banks’ systems, Chand said customer awareness remained a major area requiring attention.

“I think we need to do much more as a system having faced this situation, but we are clearly mindful as a bank both of the vulnerability at the bank end and also the vulnerability at the customer end,” he added.