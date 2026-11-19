Boba Bhai, India’s largest bubble tea and Korean street food brand, has raised $18 million in Series B funding with participation from Left Lane Capital and BIG Capital, alongside existing investors, including Titan Capital. The round brings US-based Left Lane Capital on board as a new investor, while BIG Capital is increasing its investment in the company. The fresh capital will be used to accelerate Boba Bhai’s store expansion across India and support the launch and scale-up of new brands under Boba Bhai Ventures.

“Young Indian consumers are far more willing to experiment with global food formats today, but novelty alone does not build a lasting food brand. What matters is whether you can deliver the same product and experience consistently as you scale,” said Dhruv Kohli, founder, Boba Bhai. “Over the last three years, we have learnt a great deal about what travels across markets, what consumers come back for and what it takes to make a store work.”

Three years since its launch in October 2023, the company has expanded to 120 stores across India and is serving more than 300,000 orders every month across its physical and digital channels.

The Series B follows Boba Bhai’s ₹40 crore funding round announced in March 2026, which was led by 8i Ventures, Titan Capital Winners Fund and Global Growth Capital, with participation from BIG Capital and prominent angel investors.

Boba Bhai has built its growth around a combination of bubble tea, Korean street food and fusion offerings. It sells across physical retail, food-delivery platforms and quick commerce.

The infrastructure and capabilities built while scaling Boba Bhai will also form the foundation for the company’s multi-brand strategy under Boba Bhai Ventures. Rather than building each new consumer food brand from scratch, the company plans to use its existing capabilities across operations, supply chain, teams and digital distribution to launch and scale new concepts more efficiently.

Left Lane Capital’s investment follows its evaluation of India’s QSR market, with Boba Bhai’s growth, store-level profitability and payback periods among the key factors behind its investment decision. The US-based consumer investment firm has backed food and consumer businesses across global markets, including Blank Street Coffee and 7th Street Burger. Boba Bhai is the fourth company in India to be backed by Left Lane Capital.

“We have tracked Boba Bhai's growth for over two years and have been consistently impressed by how Dhruv has built the business. Boba Bhai stands out for its capital efficiency, its ability to quickly launch new concepts tuned to the local palate, and its relentless execution in delivering differentiated offerings for the Indian consumer,” said Arjun Kapur, principal, Left Lane Capital.

BIG Capital, which participated in Boba Bhai’s previous funding round, is increasing its investment through the Series B as the company moves into its next phase of growth.

“What gives us confidence to invest further is the team’s ability to grow while staying disciplined on the fundamentals of the business,” said Preetinder Singh Panjrath, partner, BIG Capital.