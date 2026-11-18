The Bombay High Court on Wednesday set aside the sanction granted by ICICI Bank's board of directors to prosecute its former managing director and chief executive officer (MD and CEO), Chanda Kochhar, in the Videocon loan case, holding that the board was not the competent authority to approve her prosecution under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PC Act).

Justice Milind N Jadhav held that the power to grant sanction for prosecuting Kochhar rested with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and not the bank's board, under the provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

The court also found that the sanction order dated May 15, 2023, suffered from non-application of mind as it did not demonstrate that the material gathered during the investigation had been independently examined before approval was granted.

The court quashed the sanction and consequential actions taken by the Special CBI Court in the case. It also declined the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) request to stay the judgment for eight weeks to enable it to challenge the order.

Kochhar had approached the High Court challenging the sanction granted by ICICI Bank's board under Section 19 of the PC Act.

She argued that under Sections 35B and 36AA of the Banking Regulation Act, the RBI had the authority to approve the termination or removal of a managing director of a banking company.

Consequently, it was also the authority competent to grant sanction for her prosecution.

Rejecting the CBI's argument that the validity of the sanction could be examined during the trial, the court said the question of whether the authority granting sanction was legally competent was a jurisdictional issue that could be decided at the threshold.

The court noted that Section 19 of the PC Act requires previous sanction from the authority competent to remove the public servant from office before a court can take cognisance of the relevant offences.

It held that the Banking Regulation Act overrides provisions of the Companies Act and the bank's internal arrangements in matters concerning the appointment and removal of its senior management. The board of directors, therefore, could not exercise the RBI's statutory powers to grant sanction against Kochhar.

The court further observed that the sanction order merely referred to allegations of bribery and corruption without discussing witness statements, documentary evidence or other material establishing Kochhar's alleged involvement in the offences.

It said the board had relied on the CBI's report and its request for sanction without demonstrating an independent assessment of the evidence.

The judgment also took note of the bank's position, recorded in the sanction order and board meeting minutes, that its policies had not been violated in the disbursal of the loans and that no wrongful loss had been caused to it.

The CBI had alleged that Kochhar, while heading ICICI Bank, facilitated loans to Videocon Group between June 2009 and October 2011 despite her husband's business dealings with the group's promoter, Venugopal Dhoot.

It alleged that she received an illegal gratification of ₹64 crore through a company linked to her husband following the sanction of a ₹300 crore loan to Videocon International Electronics Limited.

The agency had claimed that the transactions caused a wrongful loss of ₹1,033.39 crore to ICICI Bank. Kochhar has denied the allegations.

The High Court allowed Kochhar's petition and set aside the May 15, 2023, sanction order, along with consequential proceedings before the Special CBI Court.