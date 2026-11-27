The Bombay High Court on Friday refused to stay the November 30 board meeting of Tata Sons, allowing the company to proceed with its scheduled meeting despite objections from Tata Trusts over the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman.

Justice Abhay Ahuja said any decisions taken at the meeting would remain subject to the outcome of the petitions filed by the trusts. The matter will next be heard on January 21, 2027.

"We are giving you time to file a reply. I am not granting any relief. Let the meeting go on November 30 and the meeting is subject to the outcome of the petition," the court said.

Tata Trusts, which collectively hold a 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons, have challenged a September 17 board resolution reappointing Chandrasekaran for another five-year term beginning February 21, 2027.

The resolution was passed by a 4:1 vote, with acting chairman Harish Manwani exercising a casting vote after Chandrasekaran abstained. Venu Srinivasan, one of the two trust-nominated directors, supported the resolution, while Noel Tata opposed it.

The trusts contend that the resolution violates Articles 104B and 121 of Tata Sons' Articles of Association (AoA), which require approval from a majority of trust-nominated directors on certain decisions.

Relying on the Supreme Court's judgment in the Cyrus Mistry case and a legal opinion by former Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, they argued that a chairman's casting vote cannot override the requirement of an affirmative vote by trust nominees.

The petitions moved in the Bombay High Court seek to restrain the company from acting on the resolution and claim damages of ₹65 crore — ₹50 crore for Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and ₹15 crore for Ratan Tata Trust — along with 18 per cent annual interest.

An order by the charity commissioner has also stalled joint representation of the trusts at the company's annual general meeting.

Appearing for Tata Trusts, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi sought an injunction or deferment of the board meeting, arguing that the trusts' shareholding entitled them to representation on the board.

"To protect their interests of 66% there were two clauses: At least so long as shareholding does not fall below 40% there will be 1/3rd directors of trust on board. This has been the position for decades," he said.

Singhvi argued that the disagreement of Noel Tata, one of the two trust nominees, meant the required majority had not been secured.

"The moment Noel Tata disagrees, there is a lack of majority."

He further argued that the casting vote could not override the affirmative vote requirement.

"The affirmative vote is the entry gate though. Once he disagrees, the matter dies."

Senior advocate Aspi Chinoy, appearing for Ratan Tata Trust, also challenged the exercise of the casting vote, calling it contrary to Article 121.

"The manner in which the casting vote happened is directly contrary to the language of Article 121 and it borders on absurd. They are completely misusing the chairman's powers of casting vote on the equality of the board to create an affirmative majority, this is not a bonafide appreciation of the articles, this is clear misuse of articles," he argued.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Noel Tata, submitted that a casting vote could be exercised only when the two sides were equally divided.

"The vote has to be 2/2 else not," he said.

Senior advocate Janak Dwarkadas, also appearing for Noel Tata, argued that the chairman could not be treated as a third nominee or use his position to override the rights of trust-appointed directors.

Opposing the injunction, senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Tata Sons and Chandrasekaran, said the dispute should not disrupt the company's functioning.

"The trustees are fighting with each other. They have appointed two directors, they could have appointed two more directors. It is a problem of their own creation."

Salve also argued that the trusts could separately challenge the September 17 resolution rather than seek to stall the board meeting.

He referred to a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) communication concerning Tata Sons' classification as an upper-layer non-banking financial company (NBFC-UL), saying regulatory compliance was an important consideration.

"Compliance with the RBI letter is the real issue. We don't want to push this. The independent director may push for it. These are letters which say ‘list yourself’,” he told the court.

Salve further submitted that under Section 50 of the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act, a trust filing a suit must obtain written permission or consent from the charity commissioner.

Senior advocate Sudipto Sarkar, appearing for independent director Harish Manwani, supported Salve, saying an interim order could paralyse the company's functioning.

Senior advocate Ravi Kadam, representing the trusts, argued that the RBI compliance issue had created urgency and that an injunction was necessary to prevent possible regulatory consequences.

Appearing for Srinivasan, senior advocate Birendra Saraf said the dispute had created a deadlock within the board. Senior advocates Zal Andhyarujina and Virendra Tulzapurkar, appearing for other directors, also opposed interim relief.

The court declined to restrain the November 30 meeting, leaving the validity of the September 17 resolution to be examined in the pending proceedings.