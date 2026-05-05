Bondada Engineering eyes ₹10,000 cr investment for 25 GW RE, data centres

Bondada Engineering, a Rs 2,800 crore solar EPC company, estimates investments of around Rs 10,000 crore over the next four years to meet its 2030 target of reaching 25 gigawatt renewable energy capacity.

It is also exploring data centres and defence manufacturing. “It will contribute significantly to our topline in the coming years,” said the company’s chairman and managing director, Bondada Raghavendra Rao. He said that around Rs 2,000 crore of the total investments will go into defence manufacturing, including acquisitions, and augmentation of its power plants.

“We have capabilities in both the primary elements — connectivity and round-the-clock power — required for data centres. We can also execute all the related aspects and hand them over to operators,” he said. He added that it is in discussions with hyperscalers to set up data centres for them.

In February this year, the company partnered with Bryanston Renewables, FZCO Dubai, UAE, for the development of green data centres in India and select international markets.

Bondada is targeting its order book to reach around Rs 10,000 crore by the end of the current financial year. Out of 25 GW of total renewable capacity, around 16 GW will come from solar and 9 GW from battery energy storage systems (BESS). Of the 16 GW solar, around 2 GW will be deployed by the company as an independent power producer (IPP). For storage, around 2.5 GWh will be its own deployment and around 6.5 GWh is BESS EPC.

Bondada Group has commissioned about 1.3 gigawatt of renewable energy capacity, with an order book of Rs 7,500 crore by the end of the current fiscal year and a cumulative 5.1 gigawatt under execution.

The 2 GW solar IPP project is ready in terms of land and planning, but the company is waiting for grid connectivity. It will be located in Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh, spread across 8,000 acres. “We have not started installation due to the lack of grid availability,” Rao said.

“Developers are investing and setting up plants, but in some cases, they are unable to inject power due to lack of grid readiness. The government needs to strengthen grid systems and streamline land rules to ensure timely execution of projects,” he added.

It recently bagged around 1.2 GWh of energy storage capacity and is working with the Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh governments.

The company is also working on alternatives for lithium-ion batteries such as vanadium flow batteries. “We are working with industry players like Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited and NLC India (formerly Neyveli Lignite Corporation India), and have participated in NTPC tenders involving vanadium flow batteries,” Rao said. He added that the company is also collaborating with scientists and experts in this space.

Bondada Engineering started operations in telecom infrastructure in 2012 before venturing into renewable energy. While it is also present in energy-conservative products like green construction products, LED lights, solar street lights and BLDC motors, its major business comes from the power sector. It has manufacturing capacity for transmission towers. Around 75 per cent of its revenues come from the solar business, 15 per cent from telecom and around 10 per cent from products on the manufacturing side. It was publicly listed in 2023.